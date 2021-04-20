NOR Vs WAT Dream11: Norwich Vs Watford Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Norwich (NOR) will lock horns with Watford (WAT) at Carrow Road on Tuesday, April 20 in a bid to secure the Championship title. The game between the two sides is scheduled to commence at 6:00 PM BST (10:30 PM IST). Here's a look at our NOR vs WAT Dream11 prediction, team and top picks for the game.

Norwich vs Watford: Championship matchday 43 game preview

Norwich City are currently at the top of the Championship standings, with 90 points from 42 games. The Canaries can clinch the title with a win against Watford on Tuesday after having confirmed their promotion to the Premier League at the weekend. Daniel Farke's side suffered a 3-1 loss against Bournemouth on Saturday, which was their first defeat in 14 games and the first time they had been beaten at Carrow Road since October. If the trophy does not come on Tuesday, Norwich have games against Queens Park Rangers, Reading and Barnsley left on their fixture list.

Meanwhile, second-placed Watford will also be eager to follow Norwich back to the Premier League. Xisco Munoz's side have racked up 82 points in 42 games and are still six points clear of Swansea in third. Watford come into this tie on the back of last week's shock 1-0 derby defeat against Luton Town. Watford still need eight more points to confirm their return to the Premier League, but their final two games see them face fourth-placed Brentford and Swansea City.

Norwich vs Watford team news, injuries and probable starting line-ups

For Norwich, Dimitris Giannoulis is suspended following his sending off against Bournemouth. Teemu Pukki is expected to lead the line for the hosts.

For Watford, Kiko Femina was sent off in the defeat against Luton and Marc Navarro is likely to replace him at right-back and make only his second league start of the season. Nathaniel Chalobah and Adam Masina are also doubts for the game. Ismaila Sarr is likely to feature in attack for the visitors.

Predicted starting line-up for Norwich City - Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley, Dimitris Giannoulis, Emiliano Buendia, Todd Cantwell, Mario Vrancic, Marco Stiepermann, Teemu Pukki, Jordan Hugill.



Predicted starting line-up for Watford - Ben Foster, Marc Navarro, William Troost Ekong, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Tom Cleverley, Ken Sema, Philip Zinckernagel, Nathaniel Chalobah, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro.

NOR vs WAT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Tim Krul

Defenders - Max Aarons, Ben Gibson, Marc Navarro, William Troost Ekong

Midfielders - Emiliano Buendia, Todd Cantwell, Tom Cleverley, Ken Sema

Forwards - Teemu Pukki (C), Ismaila Sarr (VC)

NOR vs WAT Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Norwich - Teemu Pukki has bagged 25 goals in 37 appearances this campaign. Emiliano Buendia has chipped in with 12 goals as well.

Top picks for Watford - Ismaila Sarr has scored 12 goals in played 36 matches this season. William Troost Ekong has been quite solid at the back for Watford this campaign.

Norwich vs Watford prediction

Given that Norwich are playing at home and looking to clinch the title, our prediction for the game is a 2-0 win for the hosts.

