North Macedonia Vs Netherlands Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream

North Macedonia will play their final Euro 2020 game against the Netherlands at the Amsterdam Arena on Monday, June 21. The Group C encounter is scheduled to commence at 6:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the North Macedonia vs Netherlands team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

North Macedonia vs Netherlands: Euro 2020 Group C game preview

Having qualified for Euro 2020 via the bottom path of the UEFA Nations League, the odds were always stacked against North Macedonia in terms of progressing to the knockout stages. While many neutrals questioned whether Igor Angelovski's side would even score a goal at the competition, by netting in both defeats to Austria and Ukraine, the Lynxes have already proven people wrong in that regard. However, two defeats have meant that North Macedonia are already eliminated from Euro 2020.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands wrapped up the top spot in Group C with a 2-0 win against Austria on Thursday. Goals from Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries sealed a comfortable win on matchday 2. With two wins from two games, Frank de Boer's side will now be looking to finish off the group stages on a high before entering the Euro 2020 round of 16.

North Macedonia vs Netherlands team news, injuries and suspensions

Igor Angelovski is unlikely to change his starting line-up for the final game of the tournament. Leeds United full-back Ezgjan Alioski scored against Ukraine and will start in defence while veteran forward Goran Pandev is expected to lead the line for the visitors.

For the Netherlands, midfielder Marten de Roon picked up a yellow card against Austria and would be banned for the last 16 should he receive another, so 19-year-old Ryan Gravenberch is likely to start in midfield. Luuk de Jong could replace Wout Weghorst up front, with Owen Wijndal allowing Patrick van Aanholt a breather at left wing-back.

North Macedonia vs Netherlands prediction

The Netherlands are clear favourites to win this game against North Macedonia. Our prediction is a comfortable 3-0 win for the hosts.

How to watch North Macedonia vs Netherlands on TV? Euro 2020 live stream details

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD. The North Macedonia vs Netherlands live stream will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - FFmacedonia, Gini Wijnaldum Instagram