NorthEast United Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Stream, Prediction, Preview, ISL Semi-final Live

Following a humiliating defeat against Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan will take on NorthEast United in the first leg of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final. The match will be played on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Here are the NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream details and match prediction.

How to watch ISL semi-final live?

The ISL live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream will be provided on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app, while the live scores and match developments can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch ISL semi-final live:

Venue: GMC Stadium

Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction and preview

NorthEast United managed to make it to the semi-final of the Hero ISL following a third-place finish in the league standings. NorthEast United managed three victories in their previous five games while going undefeated in the previous 10 league games. They arrive into the game following a 2-0 victory over Kerala Blasters.

Calm and ready for the big semi against ATK Mohun Bagan! 🔴⚪️#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/oHDjhT2aMO — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) March 5, 2021

On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan were deprived of the ISL Winner's Shield by Mumbai City FC following their 2-0 defeat. They ended up on the second spot in the league standings despite bagging equal points as that of Mumbai City FC. ATK Mohun Bagan have three victories and a draw in their previous five league games.

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news: Probable XIs

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Provat Lakra, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Imran Khan, V.P. Suhair, Deshorn Brown, Luís Machado.

Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Manvir Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, José Luis Espinosa Arroyo, Pritam Kotal, Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, Pronay Halder, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Roy Krishna, David Williams.

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan h2h

The two sides have faced off on 14 occasions in the competition over the years. And ATK Mohun Bagan have a clear edge over their opponents of the night with eight victories to their credit. On the other hand, NorthEast United have managed four victories, while two games ended in a draw.

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan enjoy a clear dominance over NorthEast United and hence are the favourites to win the clash with a 3-1 predicted scoreline.

Note: The NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: NorthEast United Twitter