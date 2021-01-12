NorthEast United Vs Bengaluru Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Following a six-goal thriller against Hyderabad FC and a 4-2 defeat, NorthEast United will square off against Bengaluru FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL). The match will be played on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Here are the NorthEast United vs Bengaluru live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other details of the match.

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru live stream

The Hero ISL live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network. The NorthEast United vs Bengaluru live stream will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch ISL live:

Venue: Tilak Maidan

Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Time: 7.30 PM IST

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru prediction and preview

NorthEast United arrive into the game against Bengaluru FC following a six-goal thriller. Aridane Santana and Joel Chianese put Hyderabad FC in the front, only for Federico Gallego and Benjamin Lambot to net once each within two minutes to equalise before the first half. NorthEast United lost complete control of the game in the second half, with Liston Colaco netting two late goals to win the tie.

SHOT! 💥 Juanan takes a swipe in training earlier today. The Spaniard is one of few Bengaluru FC players to play every single minute of the campaign so far. #WeAreBFC #NEUBFC pic.twitter.com/q3KCtRNgFd — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 11, 2021

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC suffered a major setback in their Hero ISL campaign, losing out the tie against East Bengal. Ville Matti Steinmann netted in the first half to put East Bengal in front, with the team succeeding in defending the one-goal lead throughout the course of the game.

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru team news

NorthEast United: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Francisco Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip, Naorem Singh

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru prediction and Hero ISL standings

NorthEast United currently sit seventh in the Hero ISL standings, having racked up 11 points in 10 games. They are yet to bag a victory in the previous five games, with three successive defeats. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC have a point more than their opponents and occupy the sixth spot in the league. Sunil Chhetri and Co. look to avoid a fifth successive defeat on Tuesday.

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru prediction

Bengaluru FC have dominated NorthEast United, winning five games, while conceding defeat on one occasion and hence are the favourites to win the game. Prediction: NorthEast 1-2 Bengaluru.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these predictions.

Image courtesy: Bengaluru FC Twitter