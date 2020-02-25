NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming Details, Team News And Pre-match Talks

NorthEast United FC will face Chennaiyin FC for the last group stage clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. NorthEast United FC are on the second last spot of the ISL points table and will end their season in the same position irrespective of today's result. NEUFC have managed to score a total 13 points in the season with just 2 wins in 17 games played (Draws 7, Losses 8). NorthEast United FC have not won a single game in the last five games and have a negative goal difference of (-14).

Chennaiyin FC surprised everyone as they cruised past Mumbai City FC to grab the top 4 spot. Mumbai City FC secured four wins in their last five games and banked 28 points in 17 games. Chennaiyin FC have a total of 8 wins in the competition and will play their last game against NorthEast United FC. They have a goal difference of 6. The result of the match won't affect Chennaiyin FC's qualification spot.

Read more for NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming and other NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC live match details.

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC live telecast in India: NorthEast United vs Chenniayin FC live streaming

Competition: Indian Super League 2019-20 NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC live match date and Time: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 7:30 PM NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC live match to be played at: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming: Star Sports Network and Hotstar Premium

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC Live Match: Manager Talks

Chennaiyin FC's Owen Coyle pre-match presser

“We want to win. This match affords a huge opportunity to youngsters like Rahim, Deepak and Remi who have a fantastic career ahead of them.” - Owen Coyle prior to our last league encounter. 🗣



Read more: https://t.co/ZJR5hqB7nL#NEUCFC #AattamReloaded — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) February 25, 2020

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: Full Squad

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC live score: NorthEast Full Squad

Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirei, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Federico Gallego, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Heerings, Rupert Nongrum, Simon Lundevall, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Andy Keogh, Dipu Mirdha, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang

NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC live score: Chennai Full Squad

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh, Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabiá, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Aimol Chongompipa Reamsochung, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Renthlei, Edwin Vanspaul, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanapal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri