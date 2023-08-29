NorthEast United Vs East Bengal Highlights: East Bengal Advance To The Durand Cup Final

Quick links:
Will it be East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup final?
Nandhakumar scores from the spot and East Bengal have advanced to the Durand Cup final
Emami East Bengal FC are into the finals of the #132ndEditionofIndianOilDurandCup after a tensed penalty shootout!#IndianOilDurandCupPoweredbyCoalIndia #DurandCup2023 #IndianFootball #IndianFootballForwardTogether #ManyChampionsOneLegacy #SemiFinals #NEUFCEEBFC pic.twitter.com/I0oPSkD64A— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 29, 2023
referee orders the penalty to be taken again but the NorthEast player hits the bar
Naorem Mahesh scores
Prabhssukhan Gill dives to his right and saves a penalty.
NorthEast United score its penalty
Crespo scores for East Bengal
Clayton Silva scores his penalty!
Referee blows the final whistle and the match is to be decided via a penalty shootout
Nandhakumar's header bring scores level.
East Bengal have been the better side but have failed to find an equaliser
A goal bound shot of Naorem Mahesh deflects off a NorthEast player and goes into his own net.
Phalguni Singh cuts back from the right and launches a scathing shot whichbeats Prabhsukhan Gill in the goal.
Carles Cuadrat has been shown a yellow card
second half has kicked off. Double change for east Bengal.
Borja replaces Pardo. Souvik replaces Nishu Kumar.
NorthEast United have an one goal lead at the break and East Bengal seem to have a tough task at their hand
East Bengal have been quite wayward so far in this match
Falguni floats a sublime cross and Miguel heads home as NorthEast United take the lead
Nishu Kumar and Naorem Mahesh Siingh are driving the proceedings for the Red & Golds
East Bengal vs NorthEast United has kicked off
Parthib Gogoiu will play a key role for the Highlanders
Our XI for #NEUFCEEBFC 📝@parthib_gogoi starts!#132ndEditionofDurandCup #IndianOilDurandCup #NEUFC #StrongerAsOne #8States1United pic.twitter.com/IvhkALrHzg— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) August 29, 2023
Mandar rao Desai returns to the starting XI
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📰🗞— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) August 29, 2023
▫️Pardo makes his first start for us
▫️Mandar returns to the starting XI#DurandCup #JoyEastBengal #EmamiEastBengal #NEUFCEEBFC pic.twitter.com/ru06zVSUKL
Carles Cuadrat: “We are in the semi-finals after playing out an intense quarter-final against Gokulam. NorthEast United have been unbeaten in this tournament so far. They have a good mix of youth and experience, which makes them a very competitive opponent. It’s definitely going to be a tough match, but our players know their roles well. As a unit, we are working in the right direction.”
The Red & Gold Brigade are ready to take on the Highlanders in the road to the finals of #132ndEditionofIndianOilDurandCup#IndianOilDurandCupPoweredbyCoalIndia #DurandCup2023 #IndianFootball #IndianFootballForwardTogether #ManyChampionsOneLegacy #SemiFinals #NEUFCEEBFC pic.twitter.com/wTBw2pqrhC— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 29, 2023
Juan Pedro Benali: “This semi-final isn't just another match. We're playing in Kolkata against the home team, in front of their fans. And East Bengal are a team with quality players in all positions and on the bench too. We're here to represent our region and fight for our people. Our fans believe in us and we want to make them proud. Together, as one, we'll give it our all and make history.”
A spot in the Durand Cup final will be at stake when East Bengal will take on NorthEast United in Kolkata