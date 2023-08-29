Last Updated:

NorthEast United Vs East Bengal Highlights: East Bengal Advance To The Durand Cup Final

East Bengal and NorthEast United wcome face to face in a tricky Durand Cup encounter at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Tuesday. East Bengal are the joint highest winners of Durand Cup and will seek to end their prolonged trophy drought. To know about NorthEast United vs East Bengal live score tune into republicworld.com. You will get all Northeast United vs East Bengal live update here.

Anirban Sarkar
NorthEast United vs East Bengal Durand cup live score

Image: Durand Cup/Sony Liv

20:27 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup semifinals Live Score: Will there be another Kolkata derby in the Final?

Will it be East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup final?

20:16 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup semifinals Live Score: East Bengal in the final

Nandhakumar scores from the spot and East Bengal have advanced to the Durand Cup final

 

20:13 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup semifinals Live Score: NorthEast miss again 4-3

referee orders the penalty to be taken again but the NorthEast player hits the bar

Naorem Mahesh scores

20:11 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup semifinals Live Score: East Bengal 3-2 Northeast United

Prabhssukhan Gill dives to his right and saves a penalty.

20:09 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup semifinals Live Score: East Bengal 2-1 NorthEast

NorthEast United score its penalty

Crespo scores for East Bengal

20:07 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup semifinals Live Score: East Bengal 3-2 NorthEast United

Clayton Silva scores his penalty!

20:04 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score 2023: regulation time ends

Referee blows the final whistle and the match is to be decided via a penalty shootout

20:02 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score 2023: East Bengal equalise

Nandhakumar's header bring scores level.

19:57 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score 2023: It's all East Bengal at the moment

East Bengal have been the better side but have failed to find an equaliser

19:47 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score 2023: East Bengal reduce the deficit

A goal bound shot of Naorem Mahesh deflects off a NorthEast player and goes into his own net.

19:20 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score 2023: NorthEast double their lead

Phalguni Singh cuts back from the right and launches a scathing shot whichbeats Prabhsukhan Gill in the goal.

19:17 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score 2023: East bengal manager has been booked

Carles Cuadrat has been shown a yellow card

19:13 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score 2023: Second half kicks off

second half has kicked off. Double change for east Bengal. 

Borja replaces Pardo. Souvik replaces Nishu Kumar.

18:52 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score 2023: NorthEast United lead at the break

NorthEast United have an one goal lead at the break and East Bengal seem to have a tough task at their hand

18:39 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score 2023: East Bengal are searching for an equaliser

East Bengal have been quite wayward so far in this match

18:25 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score 2023: NorthEast United take the lead

Falguni floats a sublime cross and Miguel heads home as NorthEast United take the lead

18:18 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score 2023: East Bengal have looked more threatening

Nishu Kumar and Naorem Mahesh Siingh are driving the proceedings for the Red & Golds

18:02 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score 2023: Match starts

East Bengal vs NorthEast United has kicked off

17:49 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score 2023: NorthEast United will seek their maiden final

Parthib Gogoiu will play a key role for the Highlanders

 

17:49 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score 2023: East Bengal name a strong lineup

Mandar rao Desai returns to the starting XI

 

16:21 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score 2023: East Bengal manager Carles Cuadrat is aware of his opponent's threat

Carles Cuadrat: “We are in the semi-finals after playing out an intense quarter-final against Gokulam. NorthEast United have been unbeaten in this tournament so far. They have a good mix of youth and experience, which makes them a very competitive opponent. It’s definitely going to be a tough match, but our players know their roles well. As a unit, we are working in the right direction.”

 

16:21 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score 2023: Northeast United coach sounded confident

Juan Pedro Benali: “This semi-final isn't just another match. We're playing in Kolkata against the home team, in front of their fans. And East Bengal are a team with quality players in all positions and on the bench too. We're here to represent our region and fight for our people. Our fans believe in us and we want to make them proud. Together, as one, we'll give it our all and make history.”

16:21 IST, August 29th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score 2023: East Bengal to face NorthEast United

A spot in the Durand Cup final will be at stake when East Bengal will take on NorthEast United in Kolkata

