NorthEast United Vs Goa Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Full Hero ISL Game Preview

North East United lock horns with FC Goa in the Thursday night clash in the Hero Indian Super League. The match is set to be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco and set to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the NorthEast United vs Goa live stream and other details of this ISL encounter.

NorthEast United FC will start into the match following a string of impressive performances as the Highlanders have registered three straight wins in their previous outings. FC Goa, on the other hand, are undefeated in their previous five matches but have won only a single game while playing out four draws. FC Goa and NorthEast United FC on par with each other on the points table slotted fourth and fifth respectively.

Both the teams have similar sets of results to their name, registering five wins, six draws, and three losses in their 14 previous matches. With 21 points on the table, the Thursday night game might help seal one of the team earn the third spot on the ISL points table.

NorthEast United vs Goa team news

NorthEast United FC will be sweating over the fitness of Dylan Fox and Ashutosh Mehta. The duo is seen back training with the team NorthEast United’s head coach Khalid Jamil is unlikely to risk starting them and could possibly give them a few minutes off the bench.

FC Goa, on the other hand, start the match without the services of Edu Bedia as the player is unviable for the NorthEast clash serving his suspension. We could see FC Goa feature their new signing Glan Martins along with Amarjit Singh Kiyam with Brandon Fernandes also sidelined for the NorthEast clash.

Where to watch NorthEast United vs Goa live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The NorthEast United vs Goa live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

NorthEast United vs Goa Prediction

NorthEast United FC and FC Goa last played each other in November last year which coincidently ended in a 1-1 draw as Idrissa Sylla’s 40th-minute penalty was canceled out by Igor Angulo’s strike within three minutes. Both the teams are equally good and go neck-to-neck against each other in terms of squad quality and managers at the helm of the respective clubs. However, we predict NorthEast United FC to clinch a narrow win, given the team’s current form.

