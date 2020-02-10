NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur Live Streaming Details, Team News Ahead Of ISL Clash

NorthEast United FC host Jamshedpur FC for their Matchday 16 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. NorthEast United FC are currently on the ninth spot of the points table with just two wins in 14 games (D 6, L 6). The Robert Jarni-led side have a total of 12 points to their name. NorthEast United FC have not won a single game in their last five clashes (L 4, D 1). The hosts have found the net 9 times this ISL season and conceded 18 goals. They have a negative goal difference of -9.

Also Read | Zinedine Zidane Backs His Team Selection In Copa Del Rey Clash Against Real Sociedad

As for Jamshedpur FC, they are on the 7th spot of the ISL points table with 4 wins in 15 games (D 4, L 7). Jamshedpur FC have managed to bag a total of 16 points in the ISL 2019-20 season with a negative goal difference of -8. Read more for NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur live streaming details and NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur full squads.

Also Read | Premier League Top Scorers 2019-20: Jamie Vardy, Sergio Aguero Lead The Race

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur: Live streaming details

Competition: Indian Super League Date and Time: Monday, February 10, 2020, 7:30 PM Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar Premium

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Teammate Blaise Matuidi Can't Stop Raving About His Abs

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur: Full Squad

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur: NorthEast United full squad

Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirei, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Federico Gallego, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Heerings, Rupert Nongrum, Simon Lundevall, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Andy Keogh, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang.

We go again! 👊🏻



The Highlanders will face eastern neighbours Jamshedpur FC in a battle for pride at the Sarusajai! 🙌🏻



Tickets on BookMyShow and offline -



Sarusajai Stadium BoxOffice

Nehru Stadium

Reliance Trends, Shillong#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/QntULV8g9Z — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 10, 2020

Also Read | Edinson Cavani's Reason For Not Joining Chelsea Or Man United Revealed By His Mother

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur: Jamshedpur full squad

Subrata Pal, Rafique Ali Sardar, Niraj Kumar, Amrit Gope, Augustin Fernandes, Tiri, Narender, Joyner Lourenco, Robin Gurung, Sandip Mandi, Keegan Pereira, Karan Amin, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam, Noé Acosta, Mobashir Rahman, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, C.K. Vineeth, Piti, Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Gourav Mukhi, David Grande.