NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, ISL Preview

Gerard Nus' NorthEast United FC will face Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City FC on Saturday, November 21, in the Indian Super League (ISL). The game between NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at the NorthEast United vs Mumbai City team news, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City live stream details and our NorthEast United vs Mumbai City prediction ahead of the big game.

The day you all have been waiting for is finally here! 💥



Our #HeroISL Season 7 campaign begins tonight vs @MumbaiCityFC 🔴⚪⚫ #NEUMCFC #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/PZLvESg3oi — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 21, 2020

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City prediction and match preview

NorthEast United finished last season's ISL campaign in ninth place on the table, managing just 13 points from 18 league games. After failing to make the playoffs last campaign, the Highlanders invested heavily in new recruits and now boast one of the strongest teams in the league.

Gerard Nus' side also had quite a decent pre-season campaign. Their first game ended in a goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC but in their second game, goals from Kwesi Appiah and Luis Machado helped NorthEast United to a 2-1 win over Hyderabad.

Mumbai City FC, now owned by City Football Group, also made massive changes to their squad after failing to qualify for the playoffs last season. With high-profile recruits, the Islanders will be eager to break their duck for an ISL title. Sergio Lobera's men also had an impressive pre-season, beating Odisha FC, Chennai FC and Bengaluru FC along the way.

Our NorthEast United vs Mumbai City prediction is a 2-1 win for Mumbai City.

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City team news, injuries and suspensions

Only a few days ago, NorthEast United revealed that two Indian players would have to sit out their opening game of the season due to COVID-19. Although the names of the players weren't revealed, it is believed that a goalkeeper and a midfielder from NorthEast United tested positive. The Highlanders have no other injury concerns heading into their game against Mumbai City on Saturday.

Mumbai City have no injury concerns heading into their game against NorthEast United. Star forwards Adam Le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche are expected to start in attack for Mumbai City.

ISL live: How to watch NorthEast United vs Mumbai City live in India?

In India, the NorthEast United vs Mumbai City live telecast will be available on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3. The NorthEast United vs Mumbai City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Image Credits - Mumbai City, NorthEast United Instagram