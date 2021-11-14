Norwich City Offer Dean Smith Coach's Job After Frank Lampard Pulls Out: Report

Norwich City have reportedly offered the manager's job to Dean Smith after Frank Lampard pulled out of the race to succeed former coach Daniel Farke. Farke was sacked by the club last Saturday despite helping the club win their first match of the season against Brentford.

Smith himself was axed by Aston Villa following five consecutive defeats in the Premier League. Despite the sacking, the Canaries believe that Smith is capable of saving the club from relegation. Norwich are in a precarious position in the Premier League after 11 games as they are rock-bottom with just five points, five points off safety.

Norwich City could sign Dean Smith as new coach

According to various reports, including one published by The Athletic, Norwich City have held positive talks with Dean Smith to take over the job at Carrow Road. While the deal has not been completed, Smith is expected to accept the offer and make Craig Shakespeare his assistant. The Canaries will hope to sign a new manager as soon as they can since they host Southampton next Saturday following the international break.

The reports also add that discussions were previously held with Frank Lampard for the position. The legendary English midfielder reportedly did not feel the Norwich job was the right one for his career as they are battling to avoid relegation. With the former Chelsea and Derby boss out of the race, Smith seems the obvious candidate to replace Farke at the earliest as there are not many managers available to take on the job at Carrow Road.

Dean Smith's managerial career

Over the past few years, Dean Smith has developed an impressive resume due to his experience in the lower leagues with Brentford and Walsall. At Brentford, he gained a strong reputation for his attacking football. As a result, he was appointed by Aston Villa in October 2018 where he made an immediate impact. Smith helped his boyhood club come back into the Premier League at the end of his first season. In his second season, he helped them finish in eleventh place. However, due to poor results this season, the club decided to part ways with him.

Image: Twitter/@AVFCOfficial