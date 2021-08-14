Norwich City Vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming Details, Prediction And Team News

Norwich City will kickstart their return to the Premier League with a match against 2019/20 league winners Liverpool at Carrow Road. The match is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 PM IST on August 14. For fans wondering how to watch the Premier League encounter live in India, here is the Norwich City vs Liverpool live streaming details.

How to watch Norwich City vs Liverpool live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Norwich City vs Liverpool live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Norwich City vs Liverpool match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.

Norwich City vs Liverpool prediction and preview

Norwich City is back in the Premier League after suffering a heartbreaking relegation in the 2019/20 season. Daniel Farke's side finished rock-bottom that season as they ended their campaign, 14 points off safety. However, they are back in the English top-flight after winning the EFL Championship last season.

On the other hand, Liverpool arrives into the new Premier League campaign after barely managing to finish in the top four last season. The Reds secured a spot in the Champions League places on the final day of the campaign thanks to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. Moreover, since they have not had the best of pre-season so far, they may struggle in their opening game against Norwich. Despite the recent form of the two sides, our prediction is a win for Liverpool.

Norwich City vs Liverpool team news

Norwich City: predicted starting line-up: Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis; Billy Gilmour, Kenny McLean, Mario Vrancic, Milot Rashica, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki

Liverpool predicted starting line-up: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas; Fabinho, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

