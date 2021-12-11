Norwich City Vs Manchester United Live Stream: How To Watch EPL Live In India, UK & US?

After an intense week of action in the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League is back this weekend with a struggling Norwich City side taking on a resurgent Manchester United side. The match will begin at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday, December 11.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Norwich City vs Manchester United live stream details.

Norwich City vs Manchester United live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Norwich City vs Manchester United live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

Norwich’s Dean Smith has already beaten Man Utd once in the #PL this season, winning 1-0 with Aston Villa in September 💪



He could become the first manager to achieve this feat with two different clubs within the same #PL season#NORMUN | @NorwichCityFC pic.twitter.com/3x7FHVha6t — Premier League (@premierleague) December 11, 2021

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Norwich City vs Manchester United live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 6:30 PM BST on Saturday, December 11.

Norwich City vs Manchester United live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Norwich City vs Manchester United live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 11.

Marcus Rashford has been involved in four goals in his two #PL matches against Norwich (3 goals, 1 assist), averaging a goal involvement every 37 minutes against the Canaries in the competition ⏱#NORMUN | @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/T70hoevfZK — Premier League (@premierleague) December 11, 2021

Premier League table update: Manchester United in sixth place

After 15 matches in the Premier League, Norwich City's three-match winless run (2D, 1L) has once again dropped them to last place in the standings with 10 points, three points off safety. On the other hand, Manchester United's three-game unbeaten run (2W, 1D) has helped them jump to sixth place in the Premier League table with 24 points, just three points of the top four spots.

While the Canaries will hope to get something out of the game to get their season back on track, the Red Devils will hope to win this match to continue their resurgent form.