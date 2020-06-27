Norwich Vs Manchester United Live: How To Watch The FA Cup Fixture Live In India?

Norwich City will host Manchester United on Saturday, June 27, in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. With Premier League matches scheduled nearly every second day of the week, the FA Cup fixtures will also be squeezed between the league matches. The FA Cup quarter-final matches will be played over the weekend with Saturday's Norwich vs Manchester United live match being the first since their FA Cup fixture since March. Here's everything to know about how to watch Norwich vs Manchester United live in India and the FA Cup live stream schedule.

Turning up the heat in training 🔥



Reds, you'll love watching these drills from the lads at the Aon Training Complex 📍#MUFC pic.twitter.com/z3YwJQPc0I — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 26, 2020

Also Read | FA Cup Live India: Mikel Arteta On The FA Cup, Matteo Guendouzi And Liverpool's Title

How to watch Norwich vs Manchester United live in India? FA Cup live stream

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2020

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Carrow Road

The Norwich vs Manchester United live streaming will be available on SONY LIV. Alternatively, the Norwich vs Manchester United live broadcast will be on SONY TEN Network.

Also Read | FA Cup Live India: FA Cup Replays Might Be Scrapped Next Season Despite Financial Losses: Report

Norwich vs Manchester United live match preview

Norwich City's return to football after a three-month hiatus has not gone according to plan. The Canaries have so far lost both their fixtures and are yet to score a goal. After losing 0-3 to Southampton at St. Mary's, Norwich lost 0-1 to Everton earlier this week. With relegation to Championship football a certainty, manager Daniel Farke will be hoping to leave a mark in the Cup competition. Norwich beat Tottenham Hotspur on penalties in the last round. The Norwich vs Manchester United live game will also the first game at Carrow Road since March 7, where Norwich lost to Sheffield United.

Manchester United have picked up right where they left before the hiatus. After playing a 1-1 draw at Spurs, United bounced back in style, beating Sheffield 3-0 at Old Trafford. Anthony Martial scored his first senior hat-trick in that match. Man United beat Derby County back in March to advance to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

🇳🇬 Odion Ighalo scores a brace in his #EmiratesFACup debut for @ManUtd, while keeper Romero spoils a perfect reunion for Wayne Rooney!pic.twitter.com/0bTBCtaxFp — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) June 26, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Wins And Scores Sublime Penalty For Juventus Vs Lecce; Watch Video

Norwich vs Manchester United live: Team News

Norwich: Grant Hanley (hamstring), Sam Byram (hamstring), Josip Drmic (unknown), Christoph Zimmerman (hamstring)

Manchester United: Axel Tuanzebe (knock), Phil Jones (knock)

Norwich vs Manchester United live: Predicted line-ups

Norwich City

Tim Krul (GK), Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey, Timm Klose, Jamal Lewis, Tom Trybull, Mario Vrancic, Jeremy Buendia, Marco Stiepermann, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki

Manchester United

Sergio Romero (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Fred Daniel James, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo

Also Read | FA Cup Live India: Steve Bruce Ready To 'Pull Off A Shock' Against City In FA Cup Quarter-finals

(Image Credits: Manchester United, Norwich City Twitter Handles)