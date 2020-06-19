Norwich Vs Southampton Live Streaming, Preview, Team News, Premier League Live Game Info

Norwich City will host Southampton on Matchday 30 in Premier League this week. The match will be played at the Carrow Road stadium. Norwich City are on the last spot of the Premier League points table with just 21 points to their name. Norwich City have managed to win just five of the 29 games played in the season so far. Daniel Farke-side has a negative goal difference of 27.

As for Southampton, they are currently placed on the 14th position in the league standings. Southampton have managed to bank a total of 34 points in the league so far with 10 wins to their name (Draws 4, Losses 15). Ralph Hasenhüttl's side has a goal difference of (-17).

Competition: Premier League Game: Norwich vs Southampton Date and time: Friday, June 19, 2020, 10:30 PM IST Venue: Carrow Road stadium Live telecast: Star Sports Select 1/HD Norwich vs Southampton live streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Norwich vs Southampton live streaming: Norwich City Full Squad

Tim Krul, Ralf Fahrmann, Michael McGovern, Archie Mair, Sam Byram, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis, Christoph Zimmermann, Maximillian Aarons, Timm Klose, Grant Hanley, Todd Cantwell, Emiliano Buendia, Onel Hernandez, Alexander Tettey, Ondrej Duda, Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann, Mario Vrancic, Moritz Leitner, Tom Trybull, Lukas Rupp, Teemu Pukki, Josip Drmic, Adam Idah

Norwich vs Southampton live streaming: Southampton Full Squad

Alex McCarthy, Angus Gunn, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Yan Valery, Sam McQueen, Kevin Danso, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo, Oriol Romeu, Pierre Hojbjerg, Sofiane Boufal, Danny Ings, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Che Adams, Danny Ings, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Che Adams

(Cover Image Source: Norwich City Instagram)