'Not Afraid': Russian Football Captain Breaks Silence On War, Addresses Sanctions Imposed

The captain of the Russian football team, Artem Dzyuba took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday evening to respond to the criticism by Everton player and Ukrainian national Vitaliy Mykolenko following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, last week. Earlier this week, Mykolenko called out the Russian captain in an Instagram post for not responding to the war and choosing to remain silent. Dzyuba broke his silence on the matter for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine through a lengthy post in the Russian language and mentioned that war is terrifying but sports should remain ‘apolitical’.

"I am against discrimination based on your nationality. I am not ashamed to be Russian. I am proud to be Russian. I don't understand why athletes have to suffer now,” Dzyuba said as per Sky Sports. He further voiced his opinion by saying he is against double standards and is facing difficulty understanding why they are being blamed for everything.

"I am against double standards. Why are some allowed everything, but we are blamed for everything? Why does everyone always say that sport is apolitical, but with the first opportunity, when it concerns Russia, this principle is absolutely forgotten?,” the Russian captain added. Dzyuba also wrote that he didn’t want to speak on the geopolitical situation in Ukraine until the very last moment, not because he is afraid but because he is not a political expert. He further revealed that he has now decided to voice his opinion because he has been pushed to the topic from many sides.

Effects of Russia-Ukraine war on Russian sporting community

The Russian football community has already faced measure sanctions as a repercussion of Russian President Vladimir’s decision to invade Ukraine. UEFA was the first major football body to take a measure against Russia by shifting the Champions Trophy 2021-22 final from St. Petersburg to Paris. Meanwhile, FIFA followed by issuing a joint statement with UEFA and suspending the Russian national teams and clubs from all competitions.

Earlier in the day, Formula 1 terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix. The prestigious motor racing world championship series decided to show solidarity with the war-hit Ukraine and terminated the contract which would have continued till 2025. Apart from football and Formula 1, other sports like badminton, swimming, chess have also faced major sanctions in Russia in the past week.

(Image: AP)