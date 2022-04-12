'Not Bothered About Economic Crisis': Sri Lanka Team Coach On Maiden AFC Cup Appearance

They may be facing their worst-ever economic crisis back home but Blue Star SC coach Banda Samarakoon on Monday said they are focussed on giving their best shot in their maiden AFC Cup appearance.

Blue Star SC moved a step closer to the AFC Cup 2022 group stage, after winning 2-1 against Nepal's Machhindra FC in a south zone preliminary first round game at Dashrath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu last week.

"At the moment Sri Lanka is facing a huge problem, economic mismanagement. Obviously, it is affecting the sport but we are here to play football, as a Team Blue Star," the coach said on the eve of their second round clash against ATK Mohun Bagan.

A win against ATK Mohun Bagan will put them one game away from what would be a historic appearance in May’s group stage and the coach sounded upbeat despite the troubled build-up.

"We are trying hard to put up good international performances. We aren't bothered about the crisis and trying hard to achieve something in the International arena." While coach says economic crisis do not bother the players, he did acknowledge that most of the players aren't full-fledged professionals as their isn't much money in Lankan football. So the players manage doing odd jobs that they can hold on to.

"Players are not given enough remuneration. You can't survive playing football, we have to do some odd jobs. Most of the players are from average or low income families. So we have to take football to a professional level," added the 50-year-old.

The Lankan players also faced logistical hurdles as they could not fly straight to Kolkata from Kathmandu and had to take a detour via Colombo due to visa issues.

To make matters worse, their playing kits including bibs and boots arrived only on Monday as they were not able to practice in full training gear.

"It's easier to come from Kathmandu to Kolkata. But because of visa problems we had to go back to Sri Lanka. We didn't have enough time to have proper training.

"Also our kit bags just landed here because of an airline problem. Yesterday, we had a practice session without boots or even the bibs, we requested another training session in the morning but it was not fruitful," he rued.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)