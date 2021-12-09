Not Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi, Alan Shearer Picks Best In World Right Now

Former England striker and now football pundit Alan Shearer has reckoned that Mohamed Salah is the best in the business at this point in time. The veteran rated the Egyptian footballer above the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The 51-year-old Shearer was also a tad surprised by the Ballon d'Or standings.

Even as Messi won the prestigious award for the seventh time in his career last month, Ronaldo finished in the sixth spot. Shearer was bemused for the fact that Salah didn’t finish above the duo. Salah, also a Liverpool forward, finished seventh after being in stupendous form in the last few seasons.

'There’s an obsession with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo' says Alan Shearer

“Mohamed Salah is the best in the world right now. The best goal scorer and the best player, full stop. The little magician is doing his stuff in the best league in the world and he’s doing it against the best teams. Week-in week-out, year-in-year-out, Salah performs magic. How he came seventh in the latest Ballon d’Or voting is anybody’s guess,” Shearer was quoted as saying.

Shearer, Premier League’s record goal-scorer, said that Salah should have won the award simply because he has risen to the occasion against big times, unlike Messi and Ronaldo.

“There’s an obsession with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, which is understandable given how dominant they’ve been over the modern era. If you gave me a choice of any player for my team it would be Salah,” he added.

Messi, earlier, helped Argentina win the Copa America title and his first international trophy helped him in winning the Ballon d’Or award. Ronaldo was a strong contender to win the title, but the lack of performance for Juventus cost him a podium finish.

Salah is currently the leading goal-scorer in the Premier League with 13 goals to show for his efforts. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has six goals in the tournament. In the meantime, there’s a big chance of Messi and Ronaldo meeting in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Ronaldo’s Manchester United topped the points table in Group F, but Messi’s PSG was not able to topple Manchester City as the group’s top team and thus could be drawn in the UCL round of 16.

Image: AP