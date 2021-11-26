Not Lionel Messi Or Cristiano Ronaldo, But Robert Lewandowski Named Best Player By IFFHS

Following an outstanding season with Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski clinched the 2021 IFFHS World's Best Player award ahead of PSG's Lionel Messi and Chelsea's Jorginho. This was the second consecutive year in which the Polish international has won the award.

Having won the IFFHS award once again, the 33-year old striker will undoubtedly be one of the favourites to also win the Ballon d'Or 2021 award that is to be handed out on November 29 this year.

Robert Lewandowski wins IFFHS world's best player award

As per the official voting numbers, Robert Lewandowski won the IFFHS world's best player award by garnering 150 votes. Lionel Messi was in second place with 105 points, while Jorginho finished in third with 40 points. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has often been seen as the primary rival to Messi since the past few years, was ranked seventh with 15 points.

Only a few will question the decision to name Lewandowski as the best player considering the remarkable season he has had with Bayern Munich. In the 2020/21 season, the 33-year old scored 48 goals in just 40 appearances for the Bavarians. The Polish striker's goalscoring was crucial in helping the club win their 31st Bundesliga trophy. Meanwhile, Bayern also won the DFL-Supercup, the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup last season.

After such an incredible season, he was extremely unlucky to miss out on the potential of winning the 2020 Ballon d'Or, which did not take place due to the COVID pandemic. However, he is one of the frontrunners to win the elusive award this season, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Jorginho expected to provide strong competition. The other candidates to win the Ballon d'Or include Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.

Ballon d'Or 2021 nominees

GOALKEEPERS

1) Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

DEFENDERS

2) Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

3) Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

4) Simon Kjær (AC Milan)

5) Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

6) Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Here are the other 10 nominees for the Men’s #ballondor pic.twitter.com/auEMazmpEy — France Football #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 8, 2021

MIDFIELDERS

7) N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

8) Mason Mount (Chelsea)

9) Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

10) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

11) Pedri (Barcelona)

12) Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

13) Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

14) Jorginho (Chelsea)

15) Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Here are the first 20 nominees for the Men’s #ballondor pic.twitter.com/tIHav6s9gx — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 8, 2021

FORWARDS

16) Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

17) Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

18) Harry Kane (Tottenham)

19) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

20) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

21) Lionel Messi (PSG)

22) Neymar (PSG)

23) Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

24) Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

25) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

26) Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

27) Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

28) Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

29) Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

30) Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)