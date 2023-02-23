'Not Messi?': Thierry Henry Snubs Lionel Messi To Name Best Footballer He Has Played With

Thierry Henry overlooked Lionel Messi as he preferred Dennis Bergkamp as the best-ever player he has played with. The former Arsenal forward got to rub his shoulder with some of the most talented footballers of all time during his esteemed football career. He even won the Champions Trophy with Barcelona while being a part of the 'Invicibles' with Arsenal.

Thierry Henry donned the Barcelona jersey for quite a while as he left Arsenal in 2007 having guided the Gunners to two Premier League titles in 2002 and 2004 respectively. Henry currently works as a football pundit for CBS Sports.

The French man lifted a plethora of trophies during his time with the Catalan giants including the coveted Champions League in the 2008-09 season.

The 45-year-old graced the football stage with some of the biggest names in the football world the likes of Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and had a tough task while choosing his favourite playing partner.

During the Champions League show, anchor Kate Abdo quizzed Henry on his favourite player that he has played with and he promptly replied, "Dennis Bergkamp."

The presenter sounded very surprised and asked him back why he didn't name Messi to which the former French international answered back, "Is it quickfire?"

Back in 2015 too the French star spoke highly of his Arsenal teammate and it seems Bergkamp has earned massive respect from his former colleague.

"I admired how Dennis was always trying to respect the game. He could score but he could also pass and wait for the right moment…he was always trying to respect the game when he could do other stuff. I respected him a lot for that but also the way he trained. The way he used to train was just not normal. The guy didn’t want to lose the ball; he would foul you; get in your face; he wants to be first in the run," Henry told Joe.co.uk.

"But then I have to mention the freaks..Leo is a freak. I think you guys [fans] do not understand what the guy is doing. Him, Zizou, all these guys, you cannot do what they do, because it’s not humanly possible."