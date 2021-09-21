Not Van Dijk Or Dias, Ferdinand Picks Surprising Name For 'best Centre-back' In PL

When the conversation for the best defender in the Premier League is brought about, Virgil van Dijk and Ruben Dias have been the go-to players. However, according to Manchester United's legendary centre-half Rio Ferdinand, there is a new best when it comes to defending in the league. He mentioned Chelse's Antonio Rudiger as being the best in the league.

He said that ever since Thomas Tuchel took over the Blues he has been "the best centre-back". He said that Dias would have been close but the effect that the German has had on his team has been immense. He also pointed out that when Frank Lampard was in charge Rudiger was not really liked by the former English midfielder.

"Since Tuchel has come I think he’s arguably been the best centre-back," he told his podcast on YouTube, Vibe with Five.

"I think him and (Ruben) Dias would have been close but the effect he has had on his team has been immense. Under Frank (Lampard), it was evident he wasn’t Frank’s cup of tea. He didn’t really like him. There were rumours they were trying to put him in the market to be sold. In Germany, he’s always been highly thought of. But when the manager doesn’t rate you and you can feel that, I don’t care who you are your confidence takes a beating and it’s hard to perform at that level," he added.

Rudiger has just a few more months left on his contract which is set to expire in June 2022. He has been linked with several clubs ever since his improvement in form. He has won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea last season while being the main defender for Tuchel who will surely be hoping to keep at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future.

Van Dijk was rated as best by Rio earlier

Virgil van Dijk had previously been hailed as one of the best in the world by Ferdinand as he told his podcast last month, "When he’s fit, over the last couple of years, I think (Van Dijk’s) been the go-to guy. He had the biggest impact on a team, I think, in terms of centre-backs over the last probably three years."

