As fugitive Zakir Naik has reportedly gone to Qatar from Malaysia ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey stated that if anything is divisive, it shouldn't be encouraged. The AIFF President's statements came after Naik, who is facing allegations of money laundering and is wanted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is expected to give religious lectures at the grand event.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV from World Cup venue in Qatar, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said, "FIFA always encourages football and unites the world. It plays that role across the world. If anything is divisive, it shouldn't be encouraged."

"I met a couple of Indian engineers here. Our Vice President was here. There are several good things, and Indian engineers have contributed well. We can also see what good things we can take from this," he added.

Zakir Naik to give religious sermons in Qatar

Fugitive Zakir Naik, who is facing allegations of money laundering, backing terror-related activities and hate speech in India, is set to give religious lectures at the 2022 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) football World Cup in Qatar. According to social media posts, "Preacher Sheikh Zakir Naik is present in Qatar during the World Cup and will give many religious lectures throughout the tournament," Al Arabiya News quoted Faisal Alhajri, a presenter at the Qatari state-owned sports channel Alkass, as saying on Twitter on Saturday.