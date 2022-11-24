'Nothing Is Impossible': Ronaldo Makes Bold Claim Ahead Of Portugal's Qatar 2022 Opener

Cristiano Ronaldo's quest for FIFA World Cup glory begins with Portugal taking on Ghana in the opening Group H match. The Portuguese skipper has been in news in the lead-up to the tournament for his explosive interview against Manchester United club and manager Erik ten Hag.

Following the interview, both Ronaldo and United came to a mutual agreement on ending his second spell at Old Trafford. As the talismanic striker prepares to put on the scoring shoes, he delivered a strong message to the Portugal fans ahead of the team's FIFA World Cup opening match.

Qatar 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo posts inspirational message for fans

In a message for the fans ahead of the Portugal vs Ghana match, Cristiano Ronaldo said that the Portugal team wants to fill the fans with pride and joy and that 'nothing is impossible' as he sets his eyes on the FIFA World Cup glory. " About to start our campaign in the biggest competition in the world. An adventure that we wish for long and full of successes, to raise the name and flag of our country very high. We want to fill all Portuguese people with pride and joy. Nothing is impossible! Strength", he wrote.

Records that Cristiano Ronaldo could shatter at Qatar 2022

Just like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo stands a chance to break records during the FIFA World Cup. The Qatar 2022 event will be his fifth major outing and probably the last as well. Cristiano Ronaldo also led his country to UEFA European Championship glory in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League title in 2018-19 but the World Cup trophy still eludes him. The ongoing FIFA World Cup presents the Portuguese skipper with an opportunity to break multiple records. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored the most goals in men’s international football.

Speaking about the milestones he is about to achieve in FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo could become the first man to score goals in all five World Cup editions if he finds the back of the net against Ghana. The 37-year-old also needs three more goals at the FIFA World Cup 2022 to surpass the legendary Eusebio and become the top scorer for the country in World Cups. Eusebio has scored a total of nine goals in the history of the tournament, while Ronaldo has 7 goals to his name.