Novy Kapadia Passes Away: Football Clubs Pay Tribute To Senior Sports Journalist

Novy Kapadia was a popular commentator who covered Indian football tournaments for decades while also covering several Asian Games and Olympics games.

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
Novy Kapadia

Indian football clubs pay tribute to celebrated commentator Novy Kapadia who passed away earlier today aged 68. The sports journalist was a well-known name among footballing circles in the country and was often referred to as 'the Football encyclopedia'.

Novy Kapadia has authored several books related to the game (football), 'Barefoot To Boots', 'The Many Lives Of Indian Football' among many others. He also served as a professor in the SGTB Khalsa College at Delhi University.

“We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shines through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball #RIP," said All India Football Federation (AIFF) in a tweet, condoling his demise.

The legend apart from covering Indian football tournaments for decades also commentated during several Asian Games and Olympics games while also covering nine FIFA World Cups.

Novy Kapadia was later diagnosed with motor neurone disease, a rare condition that causes the nerves in the spine and brain to lose function over time. For over two years he was confined to his house as he had lost his mobility and had been on life support in the last few weeks before beating his last. His passing away leaves a huge void in the sporting fraternity.

Tags: Novy Kapadia, Mumbai City FC, Indian football
