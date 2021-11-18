Novy Kapadia Passes Away: Football Clubs Pay Tribute To Senior Sports Journalist

Indian football clubs pay tribute to celebrated commentator Novy Kapadia who passed away earlier today aged 68. The sports journalist was a well-known name among footballing circles in the country and was often referred to as 'the Football encyclopedia'.

Novy Kapadia has authored several books related to the game (football), 'Barefoot To Boots', 'The Many Lives Of Indian Football' among many others. He also served as a professor in the SGTB Khalsa College at Delhi University.

“We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shines through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball #RIP," said All India Football Federation (AIFF) in a tweet, condoling his demise.

Your voice and words will continue to resonate in the Indian football fraternity. Rest in peace, Novy Kapadia 🙏 https://t.co/HGwoMHNQrt — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) November 18, 2021

All of us at Mumbai City FC are deeply saddened to learn the demise of Novy Kapadia. His voice and words will forever be etched in the hearts of the Indian football fraternity.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/biGHb3EKON — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 18, 2021

Veteran commentator and author Novy Kapadia, widely regarded as the voice of Indian football, passed away due to health complications on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/7s9KcPOTdZ — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 18, 2021

KBFC mourns the passing of the iconic voice of Indian Football, Novy Kapadia.



Rest in peace, legend. 💛 pic.twitter.com/0aqJNKaoE6 — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 18, 2021

We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Novy Kapadia.



The Voice of Indian Football will be missed. pic.twitter.com/WwXGWnvUca — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) November 18, 2021

The legend apart from covering Indian football tournaments for decades also commentated during several Asian Games and Olympics games while also covering nine FIFA World Cups.

Novy Kapadia was later diagnosed with motor neurone disease, a rare condition that causes the nerves in the spine and brain to lose function over time. For over two years he was confined to his house as he had lost his mobility and had been on life support in the last few weeks before beating his last. His passing away leaves a huge void in the sporting fraternity.

