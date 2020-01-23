NRC Vs MHB Dream11 I-League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Manipur-based NEROCA FC will be hosting Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan at the Khuman Lumpak Stadium in Imphal on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Mohun Bagan are currently the league leaders in the I-League after 8 games while NEROCA FC currently occupy the sixth spot on the points table. Keep reading for the NRC vs MHB Dream11 team predictions, match preview, schedule and all details.

NRC vs MHB match schedule

Venue: Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2020

Time: 2:00 PM IST

NRC vs MHB team preview

As mentioned above, Mohun Bagan are currently 1st in the league with 17 points after eight games. They are three points ahead of Minerva FC, who currently sit second. Since losing to the Churchill Brothers back in December, Mohun Bagan FC have embarked on a 6-game undefeated run, that includes a 4-0 thrashing of TRAU.

Mohun Bagan: WDWWW

On the other hand, NEROCA have struggled for consistency this campaign. They are sixth with eight points after seven games. NEROCA FC are winless in their last four games (D2, L2). Boubacar Diarra has been one of the standouts for NEROCA FC. Diarra has scored four goals from the last seven games for his side.

NEROCA FC: WLDDL

NRC vs MHB predicted line-ups

NEROCA FC: Marvin Phillip, Ousmane Diawara, Zodingliana Ralte, Moirangthem Dhananjoy Singh, Boubacar Diarra, Chanso Horam, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Yumkhaibam Singh, Sushil Meitei, Thokchom Johnson Singh, Sekle Yawo Zico.

Mohun Bagan FC: Sankar Roy, Daneil Cyrus, Francisco Morante, Dhanachandra Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Joseba Beitia, Fran Gonzalez, Sahil Sheikh, Baba Diawara, Nongdamba Naorem, Subha Ghosh.

NRC vs MHB Dream11 top picks

Captain: Baba Diawara

Vice-captain: Boubacar Diarra

NRC vs MHB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Sankar Roy

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Ousmane Diawara, Daneil Cyrus

Midfielders: Nongdamba Naorem, Joseba Beitia, Boubacar Diawara, Yumkhaibam Singh, Khaiminthang Lhungdim

Attackers: Baba Diawara, Sekle Yawo Zico

NRC vs MHB Dream11 prediction

Mohun Bagan FC will be the favourites to win the game.

Note: The Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.

