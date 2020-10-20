NSH Vs DAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, MLS 2020 Live

Quick links:
Nashville SC welcome FC Dallas to the Nissan Stadium today as they look to build on their good run at home. The hosts currently find themselves in ninth spot in the Eastern Conference, while FC Dallas are placed sixth in the Western Conference. The two sides will face each other on October 20, Tuesday night (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 6:00 am IST. Here's a look at our NSH vs DAL Dream11 prediction and NSH vs DAL Dream11 team.
Nashville and Dallas are two strong teams and will go into this clash on the back of wins. FC Dallas have a strong attacking lineup as compared to their opponents but both the sides have quality across the pitch. Both the sides are missing a few big names ahead of this clash due to injuries. With two evenly-matched sides going up against each it, we can expect tough competition for those three points. Based on current form, our NSH vs DAL Dream11 prediction is that the match will end in a draw.
The two sides have met only twice before with Nashville SC winning one and the other being played out as a goalless draw.
NSH vs DAL live - Nashville SC probable playing 11
Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz; Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal; Alex Muyl, Daniel Rios
NSH vs DAL live - FC Dallas probable playing 11
Jesse Gonzalez, Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler, Marquinhos Pedroso, Carlos Gruezo, Victor Ulloa, Roland Lamah, Maxi Urruti, Michael Barrios
Goalkeeper - Jesse Gonzalez
Defenders - Reto Ziegler, Marquinhos Pedroso, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz
Midfielders - Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Victor Ulloa (VC), Roland Lamah
Forwards -Alex Muyl, Daniel Rios (C)
