NSH Vs DAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, MLS 2020 Live

Nashville SC welcome FC Dallas to the Nissan Stadium today as they look to build on their good run at home. The hosts currently find themselves in ninth spot in the Eastern Conference, while FC Dallas are placed sixth in the Western Conference. The two sides will face each other on October 20, Tuesday night (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 6:00 am IST. Here's a look at our NSH vs DAL Dream11 prediction and NSH vs DAL Dream11 team.

NSH vs DAL live: NSH vs DAL Dream11 prediction and preview

Nashville and Dallas are two strong teams and will go into this clash on the back of wins. FC Dallas have a strong attacking lineup as compared to their opponents but both the sides have quality across the pitch. Both the sides are missing a few big names ahead of this clash due to injuries. With two evenly-matched sides going up against each it, we can expect tough competition for those three points. Based on current form, our NSH vs DAL Dream11 prediction is that the match will end in a draw.

NSH vs DAL Dream11 prediction: Nashville SC vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

The two sides have met only twice before with Nashville SC winning one and the other being played out as a goalless draw.

NSH vs DAL live: Probable NSH vs DAL playing 11

NSH vs DAL live - Nashville SC probable playing 11

Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz; Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal; Alex Muyl, Daniel Rios

NSH vs DAL live - FC Dallas probable playing 11

Jesse Gonzalez, Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler, Marquinhos Pedroso, Carlos Gruezo, Victor Ulloa, Roland Lamah, Maxi Urruti, Michael Barrios

NSH vs DAL Dream11 prediction: NSH vs DAL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Jesse Gonzalez

Defenders - Reto Ziegler, Marquinhos Pedroso, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz

Midfielders - Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Victor Ulloa (VC), Roland Lamah

Forwards -Alex Muyl, Daniel Rios (C)

Note: The above NSH vs DAL Dream11 prediction, NSH vs DAL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NSH vs DAL Dream11 team and NSH vs DAL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Nashville SC Twitter