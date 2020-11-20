NSH Vs MIA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Live

Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF will lock horns in the Audi MLS Cup Eastern Conference Playoffs at the Nissan Stadium in Tennessee this week. The fixture between the two expansion sides will be played on Saturday, November 21 at 7:30 am IST. Here's a look at our NSH vs MIA Dream11 prediction, NSH vs MIA Dream11 team and the probable NSH vs MIA playing 11.

NSH vs MIA live: NSH vs MIA Dream11 prediction and preview

In their debut MLS seasons, both Nashville SC and Inter Miami, both the teams have managed to make it to the playoffs. The winner will progress to the next stage and according to qualifying scenarios, if Nashville wins this match, it will face Toronto FC in the next round of the playoffs, but if Inter Miami win, they will face Philadelphia Union.

Inter Miami have some concerns in terms of personnel ahead of the game against Nashville. Due to COVID-19, three players will be absent from the side. Based on recent form and reports of three key players missing for Inter Miami, our NSH vs MIA match prediction is a close win for Nashville SC.

33 hours to kickoff!!!... First playoff game in team history pic.twitter.com/1dUNiQYSN3 — Jorge Mas (@Jorge__Mas) November 19, 2020

Also Read | Barcelona Fans INTIMIDATE Griezmann By Surrounding His Car, Demand 'respect' For Messi

NSH vs MIA live: Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF Head-to-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. The two sides met twice earlier this season, with Nashville SC having won the first meeting 1-0 and a goalless draw in the second. The game will be historic for both teams since they will be playing their first MLS playoff game.

We play our first playoff match tomorrow.



Get the scoop on how the team has been preparing in this week's Training Report pres. by Vanderbilt Health. #EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/bHicVmOUgi — x - Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) November 19, 2020

Also Read | KBFC Vs ATMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ISL 2020-21 Live

NSH vs MIA Dream11 prediction: Probable NSH vs MIA playing 11

Nashville SC probable 11 - Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Alistair Johnston; Dax McCarthy, Brian Anunga; Randall Leal, Derrick Jones, Alex Muyl; Daniel Rios

Inter Miami CF probable 11 - John McCarthy; Ben Sweat, Andres Reyes, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal; Victor Ulloa, Blaise Matuidi; Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Juan Agudelo; Gonzalo Higuain

NSH vs MIA live: Top picks for NSH vs MIA Dream11 team

NSH vs MIA live: Nashville SC top picks

Walker Zimmerman

Randall Leal

NSH vs MIA live: Inter Miami CF top picks

Rodolfo Pizarro

Gonzalo Higuain

Also Read | MON Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Preview

NSH vs MIA Dream11 prediction: NSH vs MIA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Joe Willis

Defenders - Ben Sweat, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Nicolas Figal

Midfielders - Rodolfo Pizarro, Lewis Morgan, Blaise Matuidi, Alex Muyl, Randall Leal (VC)

Forwards - Gonzalo Higuain (C)

Also Read | Man City Fans React To Pep Guardiola's Contract Extension, Messi Rumours Intensify

Note: The above NSH vs MIA Dream11 prediction, NSH vs MIA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NSH vs MIA Dream11 team and NSH vs MIA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: InterMiamiCF.com