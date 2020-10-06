NSH Vs MU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, MLS Live

Nashville SC welcome Minnesota United to the Nissan Stadium this week as they look to build on their good run at home. The two sides will face each other for the first time on Tuesday, October 6 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 6:00 am IST. Here's a look at our NSH vs MU Dream11 prediction and NSH vs MU Dream11 team.

NSH vs MU live: NSH vs MU Dream11 prediction and preview

Minnesota are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference while Nashville SC finds themselves in 10th spot in the Eastern Conference. In terms of team news, Minnesota United currently have six players sidelined with fitness issues while Nashville SC have four players who are currently recovering from injuries. Nashville have been a much-improved team post-lockdown and have lost only one of their last eight games. Based on current form, our NSH vs MU Dream11 prediction is that the match will end in a draw.

The Boys in Gold. The Loons. Tomorrow.



Catch all the action on MyTV30, or check it out for yourself.



Limited tix still available: https://t.co/fBMYdcRUSD#EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/gzkHj0Mg48 — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) October 6, 2020

NSH vs MU Dream11 prediction: Nashville SC vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

The two sides have never met each other before. This meeting, therefore, is for the mirage of bragging rights n the head-to-head statistics.

NSH vs MU live: NSH vs MU Dream11 team, top picks

NSH vs MU live - Nashville SC probable playing 11

Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz; Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal; Alex Muyl, Daniel Rios

NSH vs MU live - Minnesota United probable playing 11

St. Clair; Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Romain Metanire; Hassani Doston, James Musa; Kevin Molino, Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod; Mason Toye

NSH vs MU Dream11 prediction: NSH vs MU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - St. Clair

Defenders - Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Walker Zimmerman, Daniel Lovitz

Midfielders - Robin Lod, Hassani Doston, Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty, Alex Muyl (C)

Forwards - Mason Toye (VC)

Note: The above NSH vs MU Dream11 prediction, NSH vs MU Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NSH vs MU Dream11 team and NSH vs MU Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Nashville SC Twitter