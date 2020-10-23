NSH Vs NER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, MLS 2020 Live

Nashville SC welcome New England Revolution to the Nissan Stadium today as they look to build on their good run at home. The hosts have won six, lost six and drawn six. New England Revolution, meanwhile, are placed fifth in the Eastern Conference table having won seven and drawn seven and lost five.

Nashville are playing their debut season in Major League Soccer and have emerged as a dark horse already. The two sides will face each other on October 23, Friday night (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 6:00 am IST. Here's a look at our NSH vs NER Dream11 prediction and NSH vs NER Dream11 team.

NSH vs NER live: Dream11 prediction: Nashville SC vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

The two sides have met only once before with the game being played out as a goalless draw. The first time the two sides met was at the Gillette Stadium earlier this month.

NSH vs NER live: NSH vs NER Dream11 prediction

Based on recent form and results, our NSH vs NER prediction is a draw between the two sides, both of whom have had a good run in the tournament thus far.

1⃣1⃣ different players have found the back of the net for us this season. #EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/ieBxiV292a — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) October 22, 2020

NSH vs NER Dream11 prediction: Complete squad list

Nashville SC

Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco, Brayan Beckeles, Daniel Lovitz, Jimmy Medranda, Eric Miller, Jalil Anibaba, Walker Zimmerman, Dave Romney, Alistair Johnston, Taylor Washington, Ken Tribbett, Miguel Nazarit, Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty, Alex Muyl, David Accam, Derrick Jones, Matt LaGrassa, Brian Anunga, Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal, Alan Winn, Abu Danladi, Dominique Badji, Jhonder Cadiz, Daniel Rios, D Badiji

New England Revolution

Jimmy Maurer, Kyle Zobeck, Charlie Lyon, Carlos Avilez, Phelipe, Reto Ziegler, Bressan, Bryan Acosta, Matt Hedges, John Nelson, Edwin Munjoma, Nkosi Burgess, Justin Cheng, Fabrice Picault, Andrés Ricaurte, Ryan Hollingshead, Tanner Tessmann, Brandon Servania, Paxton Pomykal, Michael Barrios, Thomas Roberts, Edwin Cerrillo, Thiago Santos, Jesús Ferreira, Santiago Mosquera, Bryan Reynolds, Ricardo Pepi, Franco Jara, Dante Sealy

NSH vs NER live: Probable NSH vs NER playing 11

NSH vs NER live - Nashville SC probable playing 11

Joe Wills, Daniel Lovitz, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Alistair Johnston, Dax McCarthy, Brian Anunga, Randall Leal, Alex Muyl, Derrick Jones and Abu Danladi.

NSH vs NER live - New England Revolution probable playing 11

Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Alexander Buttner; Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster; Teal Bunbury, Lee Nguyen, Tajon Buchanan; Adam Buksa

NSH vs NER Dream11 prediction: NSH vs NER Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Joe Willis

Defenders - David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, DeJuan Jones, Alexander Buttner,

Midfielders - Tajon Buchanan (VC), Dax McCarthy, Brian Anunga, Randall Leal (C)

Forwards - Adam Buksa, Abu Danladi

Note: The above NSH vs NER Dream11 prediction, NSH vs NER Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NSH vs NER Dream11 team and NSH vs NER Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Nashville SC Twitter