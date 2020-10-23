NSH Vs NER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, MLS 2020 Live

Quick links:
Nashville SC welcome New England Revolution to the Nissan Stadium today as they look to build on their good run at home. The hosts have won six, lost six and drawn six. New England Revolution, meanwhile, are placed fifth in the Eastern Conference table having won seven and drawn seven and lost five.
Nashville are playing their debut season in Major League Soccer and have emerged as a dark horse already. The two sides will face each other on October 23, Friday night (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 6:00 am IST. Here's a look at our NSH vs NER Dream11 prediction and NSH vs NER Dream11 team.
The two sides have met only once before with the game being played out as a goalless draw. The first time the two sides met was at the Gillette Stadium earlier this month.
Based on recent form and results, our NSH vs NER prediction is a draw between the two sides, both of whom have had a good run in the tournament thus far.
1⃣1⃣ different players have found the back of the net for us this season. #EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/ieBxiV292a— Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) October 22, 2020
Nashville SC
Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco, Brayan Beckeles, Daniel Lovitz, Jimmy Medranda, Eric Miller, Jalil Anibaba, Walker Zimmerman, Dave Romney, Alistair Johnston, Taylor Washington, Ken Tribbett, Miguel Nazarit, Anibal Godoy, Dax McCarty, Alex Muyl, David Accam, Derrick Jones, Matt LaGrassa, Brian Anunga, Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal, Alan Winn, Abu Danladi, Dominique Badji, Jhonder Cadiz, Daniel Rios, D Badiji
New England Revolution
Jimmy Maurer, Kyle Zobeck, Charlie Lyon, Carlos Avilez, Phelipe, Reto Ziegler, Bressan, Bryan Acosta, Matt Hedges, John Nelson, Edwin Munjoma, Nkosi Burgess, Justin Cheng, Fabrice Picault, Andrés Ricaurte, Ryan Hollingshead, Tanner Tessmann, Brandon Servania, Paxton Pomykal, Michael Barrios, Thomas Roberts, Edwin Cerrillo, Thiago Santos, Jesús Ferreira, Santiago Mosquera, Bryan Reynolds, Ricardo Pepi, Franco Jara, Dante Sealy
Joe Wills, Daniel Lovitz, David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, Alistair Johnston, Dax McCarthy, Brian Anunga, Randall Leal, Alex Muyl, Derrick Jones and Abu Danladi.
Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Alexander Buttner; Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster; Teal Bunbury, Lee Nguyen, Tajon Buchanan; Adam Buksa
Goalkeeper - Joe Willis
Defenders - David Romney, Walker Zimmerman, DeJuan Jones, Alexander Buttner,
Midfielders - Tajon Buchanan (VC), Dax McCarthy, Brian Anunga, Randall Leal (C)
Forwards - Adam Buksa, Abu Danladi
