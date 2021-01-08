NSSR Vs AA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Arabia League Game Preview

Al-Nassr FC (NSSR) will go up against Al-Ain (AA) in the upcoming match of the Saudi Pro League on Friday, January 8, 2021, at 10:25 PM IST. The game will be played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here is our NSSR vs AA Dream11 prediction, top picks and NSSR vs AA Dream11 team.

NSSR vs AA Dream11 prediction: NSSR vs AA Dream11 prediction and preview

Both Al-Nassr FC and Al-Ain will be desperately looking for a win when they face off at the King Saud University Stadium. Both the teams have won just three out of their last eleven matches, but Al-Nassr FC are up on the table with more points. While NSSR are at the fourteenth spot with eleven points, Al-Ain are at the second last (15th) position of the charts with ten points.

NSSR vs AA Dream11 prediction: NSSR vs AA Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Friday, January 8, 2021

Time: 10:25 PM IST

Venue: King Saud University Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

NSSR vs AA Dream11 prediction: Probable NSSR vs AA playing 11

Al-Nassr FC probable 11 – Brad Jones, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdulaziz Al-Alawi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ayman Yahya, Gonzalo Martínez, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Nordin Amrabat, Raed Al-Ghamdi, Abderazak Hamdallah, Petros

– Brad Jones, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdulaziz Al-Alawi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ayman Yahya, Gonzalo Martínez, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Nordin Amrabat, Raed Al-Ghamdi, Abderazak Hamdallah, Petros Al-Ain probable 11 – Amin Bukhari, Bastos, Hassan Al-Harbi, Mohammed Al-Shoraimi, Mohammed Nahiri, Juanpi Añor, Filip Bradaric, Saphir Taider, Getterson, Amadou Moutari, Faisal Al-Jamaan

NSSR vs AA Dream11 prediction: NSSR vs AA Dream11 team, top picks

Al-Nassr FC: Sultan Al-Ghannam, Gonzalo Martínez, Nordin Amrabat

Al-Ain: Bastos, Juanpi Añor, Getterson

NSSR vs AA Match prediction: NSSR vs AA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Amin Bukhari

Defenders: Sultan Al-Ghannam, Bastos, Hassan Al-Harbi, Mohammed Al-Shoraimi

Midfielders: Gonzalo Martínez, Ayman Yahya, Juanpi Añor

Forwards: Getterson, Nordin Amrabat, Abderazak Hamdallah

NSSR vs AA team: NSSR vs AA Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Al-Nassr FC are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above NSSR vs AA Dream11 prediction, NSSR vs AA Dream11 team, probable NSSR vs AA playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NSSR vs AA Dream11 team and NSSR vs AA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Al-Nassr FC/ Twitter