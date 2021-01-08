NSSR Vs AA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Arabia League Game Preview

Quick links:
Al-Nassr FC (NSSR) will go up against Al-Ain (AA) in the upcoming match of the Saudi Pro League on Friday, January 8, 2021, at 10:25 PM IST. The game will be played at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here is our NSSR vs AA Dream11 prediction, top picks and NSSR vs AA Dream11 team.
Both Al-Nassr FC and Al-Ain will be desperately looking for a win when they face off at the King Saud University Stadium. Both the teams have won just three out of their last eleven matches, but Al-Nassr FC are up on the table with more points. While NSSR are at the fourteenth spot with eleven points, Al-Ain are at the second last (15th) position of the charts with ten points.
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Al-Nassr FC are the favourites to win the game.
Tomorrow,@AlNassrFC 🆚 @alain_ksa— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 7, 2021
🏆 MBS @SPL.
⏱ 07:55 pm.
🏟 @VictoryArena_sa.
📌 Riyadh.
All the best for our knights! 🙏🏼💛 pic.twitter.com/hQQPJHkyo9
Note: The above NSSR vs AA Dream11 prediction, NSSR vs AA Dream11 team, probable NSSR vs AA playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NSSR vs AA Dream11 team and NSSR vs AA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
