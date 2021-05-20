NSSR Vs RAE Dream11: Al Nassr FC Vs Al-Raed Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Matchday 28 of the ongoing Saudi Professional League sees Al Nassr FC square off against AL-Raed in their upcoming clash. The Saudi Arabia domestic league fixture is set to be played on Thursday, May 20 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:30 PM IST. Have a look at our NSSR vs RAE Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this encounter.

NSSR vs RAE Match Preview

Al Nassr FC will start this match following a string of impressive performances in their recent matches as they are on a three-game winning streak. Heading into the game after recording four wins in their last five games across all competitions, the hosts find themselves slotted fifth on the Saudi Professional League table. They have recorded 12 wins and six draws while suffering from 9 losses so far accumulating 42 points from 27 games this season. With less than three matches left in the Saudi domestic league, the hosts will be eager to pocket as many points as possible and look to break into the top four of the league with a win on Thursday.

AL-Raed on the other end saw their four-game unbeaten run end in their latest outing as Al-Taawoun recorded a narrow 1-2 win over Al-Raed last week. The visitors find themselves slotted 10th on the Saudi Professional League table having recorded 10 wins while playing out five draws and suffering from 12 losses this season. With 35 points from 27 games, AL-Raed are struck in a mid-table battle with 5 points separating six teams slotted between 7th-13th. The visitors will look to end their campaign on a high and win their remaining three games which will allow them to break into the top half of the Saudi Professional League.

NSSR vs RAE Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - N. Amrabat or A. Al-Zaein

Vice-Captain - El- Berkaoui or G. Martinez

NSSR vs RAE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – B. Jones

Defenders – N. Miletic, A. Al-Amri, A. Al-Fahad, S. Al-Ghanam

Midfielders – A. Al-Zaein, G. Martinez, A. Almogren

Strikers –N. Amrabat, K. El- Berkaoui, A. Hamdallah

NSSR vs RAE Dream11 Prediction

Al Nassr are expected to record a comfortable win over Al-Raed at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Al Nassr FC 2-1 AL-Raed

Note: The above NSSR vs RAE Dream11 prediction, NSSR vs RAE Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The NSSR vs RAE Dream11 Team and NSSR vs RAE Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result