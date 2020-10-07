NY Red Bulls Vs Inter Miami Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, MLS Regular Season Live

The New York Red Bulls will take on Inter Miami in Matchday 17 of the MLS. The NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami live stream will begin at 4:30 AM IST on Thursday, October 8 for Indian viewers. The MLS live game will take place at the Red Bull Arena. Here are the NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami live stream details, NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami prediction and NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami team news.

NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami live stream preview

Both the sides have failed to impress this season and will be looking to improve on their past performances when they take on each other. The New York Red Bulls find themselves at the 7th place in the league standings, with 20 points from 15 games. They lost their away game against Orlando City 1-3 last time out. Inter Miami, on the other hand, are languishing at the 13th place, with just 11 points from 15 games. The side lost their last game 2-3, which was a closely fought game against New York City.

"It is a great opportunity for other players to show their worth"- #InterMiamiCF Manager @AlonsoDT, speaks to the media ahead of NYRB matchup.https://t.co/sB6RLhLz1u — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 6, 2020

NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami team news: Injury update

New York Red Bulls: Patrick Seagrist is out with a knee injury. Sean Davis, Amro Tarek and Tom Barlow are doubtful for the game.

Inter Miami: The side has a long injury list to deal with. Luis Robles is out with a broken arm, while George Acosta misses out with a knee injury. Andrey Reyes and Juan Agudelo will not feature as well after they weren’t given medical clearance to play the game. David Norman Jr. and Denso Ulysse are out with ankle and leg injuries respectively.

NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami team news: Probable playing 11

New York Red Bulls: David Jensen; Jason Pendant, Tim Parker, Aaron Long, Madela Egbo; Florian Valot, Cristian Casseres; Kyle Duncan, Alejandro Romero, Daniel Royer; Ben White

Inter Milan: John McCarthy; Ben Sweat, Jorge Figal, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal; Victor Ulloa, Blaise Matuidi; Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Matias Pellegrini; Gonzalo Higuain

How to watch MLS regular season live?

Fans in the US will be able to watch NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami live stream on ESPN+. The telecast of the game will also be available for local viewers on CBS4 (Miami), MSG. Regional fans will also be able to catch the NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami live stream on MyTV33, the free Inter Miami App. For MLS live scores, fans can check out the team’s social media handles.

MLS scores: NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami prediction

According to our NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami prediction, New York Red Bulls will win the game. The NY Red Bulls ran out 4-1 winners the last time these two sides met.

Image Credits: New York Red Bulls Instagram, Inter Miami Instagram