NYFC Vs PU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Live

The new MLS is Back tournament is already underway, with New York City FC (NYFC) facing Philadelphia Union in what is each side’s first game of the tournament. Here is the NYFC vs PU Dream11 prediction, NYFC vs PU Dream11 team news, NYFC vs PU Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.

NYFC vs PU Dream11 prediction: NYFC vs PU Dream11 schedule

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Date: Thursday, July 9, 2020

Thursday, July 9, 2020 Time: 6:30 PM IST

NYFC vs PU Dream11 prediction and preview

New York City FC will be looking to put behind their patchy run of form before football was suspended. The club had lost three matches in a row. Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, will go into this game with a positive mindset looking to get all the three points. NYFC have history on their side, having beaten PU five times out of their last six meetings. Both the teams will be looking to get all the three points and begin the MLS is Back tournament on a winning note.

NYFC vs PU Dream11 prediction: Squads for NYFC vs PU Dream11 team

New York City FC (NYFC): Brad Stuver, Luis Barraza, Sean Johnson, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm, James Sands, Joe Scally, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Sebastien Ibeagha, Tayvon Gray, Alexander Ring, Alexandru Mitrita, Gary Mackay-Steven, Gedion Zelalem, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Jesus Medina, Juan Torres, Justin Haak, Keaton Parks, Maxi Moralez, Nicolas Acevedo, Tony Rocha, Heber, Valentin Castellanos

Philadelphia Union (PU): Andre Blake, Joe Bendik, Matt Freese, Aurelien Collin, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Matthew Real, Olivier Mbaizo, Raymon Gaddis, Alejandro Bedoya, Anthony Fontana, Brenden Aaronson, Cole Turner, Ilsinho, Jack de Vries, Jamiro Monteiro, Jose Andres Martinez, Matej Oravec, Michee Ngalina, Warren Creavalle, Andrew Wooten, Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos

NYFC vs PU Dream11 team: Predicted 11

Mark McKenzie speaks on his reality as a Black man in America & why feels compelled to stand up, and speak up, on what’s happening today.



“Am I next?”#SilenceIsViolence | #BlackLivesMatter | @markmckenzie4_ pic.twitter.com/8nbdGqf0xX — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 9, 2020

New York City FC: Johnson; Tinderholm, Callens, Chanot, Matattrita; James Sands, Mitrita, Parks, Moralez, Medina; Heber

Johnson; Tinderholm, Callens, Chanot, Matattrita; James Sands, Mitrita, Parks, Moralez, Medina; Heber Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Gaddis, Elliott, McKenzie, Wagner; Martinez, Monteiro, Bedoya; Aaronson, Przyblko, Santos

NYFC vs PU Dream11 prediction: NYFC vs PU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: A Blake

Defenders: A Tinnerholm, R Matarrita, A Callens, J Sands

Midfielders: M Moralez, A Bedoya, B Aaronson (VC)

Forwards: Heber (C), K Prybylko, K Przybylko

NYFC vs PU Dream11 prediction: NYFC vs PU Dream11 top picks

New York City FC: Heber, S Johnson, R Matarrita

Heber, S Johnson, R Matarrita Philadelphia Union: Sergio Santos, Kaccper Pryzbylko, A Bedoya

NYFC vs PU Dream11 prediction

New York City FC are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The NYFC vs PU Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The NYFC vs PU Dream11 team selection and NYFC vs PU Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

