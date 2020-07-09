NYFC Vs PU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Live

Quick links:
The new MLS is Back tournament is already underway, with New York City FC (NYFC) facing Philadelphia Union in what is each side’s first game of the tournament. Here is the NYFC vs PU Dream11 prediction, NYFC vs PU Dream11 team news, NYFC vs PU Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.
⏰ #MLSisBack ⏰ #NYCFC | @KelloggsUS pic.twitter.com/CZaLtgsf0U— New York City FC (@NYCFC) July 9, 2020
New York City FC will be looking to put behind their patchy run of form before football was suspended. The club had lost three matches in a row. Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, will go into this game with a positive mindset looking to get all the three points. NYFC have history on their side, having beaten PU five times out of their last six meetings. Both the teams will be looking to get all the three points and begin the MLS is Back tournament on a winning note.
New York City FC (NYFC): Brad Stuver, Luis Barraza, Sean Johnson, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm, James Sands, Joe Scally, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Sebastien Ibeagha, Tayvon Gray, Alexander Ring, Alexandru Mitrita, Gary Mackay-Steven, Gedion Zelalem, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Jesus Medina, Juan Torres, Justin Haak, Keaton Parks, Maxi Moralez, Nicolas Acevedo, Tony Rocha, Heber, Valentin Castellanos
Philadelphia Union (PU): Andre Blake, Joe Bendik, Matt Freese, Aurelien Collin, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, Matthew Real, Olivier Mbaizo, Raymon Gaddis, Alejandro Bedoya, Anthony Fontana, Brenden Aaronson, Cole Turner, Ilsinho, Jack de Vries, Jamiro Monteiro, Jose Andres Martinez, Matej Oravec, Michee Ngalina, Warren Creavalle, Andrew Wooten, Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos
Mark McKenzie speaks on his reality as a Black man in America & why feels compelled to stand up, and speak up, on what’s happening today.— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 9, 2020
“Am I next?”#SilenceIsViolence | #BlackLivesMatter | @markmckenzie4_ pic.twitter.com/8nbdGqf0xX
Goalkeeper: A Blake
Defenders: A Tinnerholm, R Matarrita, A Callens, J Sands
Midfielders: M Moralez, A Bedoya, B Aaronson (VC)
Forwards: Heber (C), K Prybylko, K Przybylko
New York City FC are the favourites to win this game.