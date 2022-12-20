NYSE Lights Up In Argentinian Colours In Celebration Of Messi's Maiden World Cup Triumph

The New York Stock Exchange was seen celebrating Argentina’s thrilling triumph at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, being lit up in the colours of the Argentine national flag. NWSE took to their official Twitter handle in the early hours of Tuesday to make the celebration. The institution congratulated the South American team for winning the World Cup for the third time, while also hailing Lionel Messi for winning his first World Cup title.

“Tonight, we light up our facade in celebration of #Argentina winning the thrilling 2022 @FIFAWorldCup! Felicitaciones to @Argentina on its third World Cup victory and to the tournament’s Golden Ball recipient, #Messi on winning his first #WorldCup!,” NYSE wrote on Twitter.

Tonight, we light up our facade in celebration of #Argentina winning the thrilling 2022 @FIFAWorldCup! 🇦🇷🏆 Felicitaciones to @Argentina on its third World Cup victory and to the tournament’s Golden Ball recipient, #Messi on winning his first #WorldCup! pic.twitter.com/Nk9AuNEwtp — NYSE 🏛 (@NYSE) December 19, 2022

Argentina defeats France to lift the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy

This comes a day after the Argentine great Messi led his national team to an ecstatic World Cup triumph. Argentina defeated defending champions France by 4-2 in the penalty shootout in the summit clash. The World Cup final had earlier ended in a 3-3 draw after the final whistle and the extra time.

It is pertinent to mention that a total of five goals during the exciting final were scored by the superstar duo of Messi and Kylian Mbappe. While Messi scored Argentina’s opening goal in the 23rd minute through a penalty, he also hit the team’s third goal at 108’ during the extra time. Argentina’s second goal of the night was scored in the 36th minute by Angel Di Maria.

Kylian Mbappe scores a hattrick for France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final

While Argentina led the game by 2-0 till the 80th minute, Kylian Mbappe scored twice within a minute to equalise the score. The 23-year-old opened France’s scoring through a penalty in the 80th minute, before netting another a minute later. He then scored the team’s final goal in the 118th minute, before the game entered the penalty shootout.

Argentina won the penalty shootout by 4-2 and lifted the prestigious World Cup title for the third time in history and for the first time since 1986. Lionel Messi received the Golden Ball award for being the best player in the tournament with seven goals. On the other hand, Kylian Mbappe received the Golden Boot for being the highest scorer at the marquee football event with eight goals.