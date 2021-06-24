OBK Vs TIL Dream11: Odds BK vs Tromso Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Odds BK take on Tromso in their upcoming Eliteserien Norwegian League clash on Thursday, June 24. The domestic Norwegian fixture is set to be played at Skagerak Environment in Skien with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the OBK vs TIL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of the clash.

OBK vs TIL Match Preview

Odds BK will head into the game as the seventh-ranked team on the domestic group table having recorded wins while playing out three draws and suffering from two losses this season. With nine points from 7 games, the hosts will start the game brimming with confidence following their two-game mini unbeaten streak. After playing out a 1-1 draw against Valerenga, Odds BK went on to register a massive 1-3 win over Brann in their latest outing. They will be eager to continue on their positive run and aim at pocketing three points on Thursday.

Tromso on the other end will start into the match following a string of inconsistent performances which sees them register three losses, one win, and one draw in their previous five outings. Heading into the game as the 11th ranked team on the table, the visitors have recorded two wins while playing out the same number of draws and suffered from four losses in the ongoing campaign. With eight points against their tally, Tromso finds themselves on par at points with the likes of FK Haugesund and Stromsgodset. They will look to break free and aim at getting on the winning ways by registering a victory over Odds BK in their upcoming league clash.

OBK vs TIL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - M. Ebiye or J. Kitolano

Vice-Captain -M. Bakenga or A. Mikkelsen

OBK vs TIL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - S. Rossbach

Defenders – J. Kitolano, K. Antosen, GR Sorensen, AO Arnason

Midfielders – F. Jorgensen-I, E. Kitolano, J. Kitolano

Strikers – A. Mikkelsen, M. Bakenga, M. Ebiye

OBK vs TIL Dream11 Prediction

Prediction- Odds BK 2-1 Tromso

Note: The above OBK vs TIL Dream11 prediction, OBK vs TIL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OBK vs TIL Dream11 Team and OBK vs TIL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

Image Source: Odds BK / Instagram