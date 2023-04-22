Odisha FC Vs NorthEast United LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Super Cup Live In India

Super Cup: Odisha FC and NorthEast United will face off in the second semifinal of the Super Cup at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Saturday. Bengaluru FC are waiting in the final having defeated Jamshedpur FC in the first semifinal on Friday. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Odisha have shown great composure in the tournament and coach Clifford Miranda praised his team's efforts in this tournament. "We were on the back foot after Hyderabad scored early, but we managed things well in the second half - got the equaliser and controlled the game thereafter. I'm pleased with how the boys have performed so far."

Miranda also hails Diego Mauricio's contribution who ended as the top scorer of the recently concluded Indian Super League. "Diego is not just about scoring goals. He creates a lot of chances and works hard for the team. He is a fighter."

Wilmar Jordán hogged the limelight as his four goals helped Odisha to thrash Churchill Brothers 6-3 which secured a path to the semifinal having registered a better head-to-head record with Mumbai City FC. NEUFC coach Floyd Pinto puts his trust in Wilmar to do the job against Odisha.

"Wilmar is in the team to put the ball in the back of the net. That's why you pay the big bucks for strikers.

"Ever since he joined the club, he has taken responsibilities not just as a striker, but also as a captain. He's well-supported by his teammates on and off the pitch. I hope to see more of the same against Odisha."

When and where the Super Cup semifinal match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United will take place?

The Super Cup semifinal between Odisha FC and NorthEast United will take place at Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Saturday at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch the Super Cup semifinal match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United?