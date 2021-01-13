Odisha Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Odisha FC (OFC) will go up against Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in the upcoming game of the Hero ISL 2020-21 on Wednesday, January 13 at 7:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the GMC Stadium in Gachibowli, Telangana. Here is our Odisha vs Chennaiyin FC prediction, information on how to watch Odisha vs Chennaiyin FC live in India and where to catch Odisha vs Chennaiyin FC live scores.

Hero ISL standings: Odisha vs Chennaiyin FC standing and preview

After suffering six defeats in a row, Odisha FC registered their first win of the season by defeating Kerala Blasters recently. However, Steven Taylor and team are still at the basement (11th) spot of the Hero ISL standings with only six points. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, are eighth on the table, with eleven points and a win-loss record of 2-3 (five draws).

Hero ISL table: Odisha vs Chennaiyin FC H2H record

Both the teams have collided thrice in the past, with Odisha FC winning one game, and two ending in a draw. Their most recent clash came a week ago, which ended in a goalless draw.

Hero ISL Live: Odisha vs Chennaiyin FC prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our OFC vs CFC prediction is that Chennaiyin FC will come out on top in this contest.

Odisha vs Chennaiyin FC live stream: How to watch Odisha vs Chennaiyin FC live

The Hero ISL live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network. The Odisha vs Chennaiyin FC live stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Date: Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Gachibowli, Telangana

Hero ISL Live: Odisha vs Chennaiyin FC squads

Odisha vs Chennaiyin FC team news: Odisha FC squad

Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Kamalpreet Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, George D’Souza, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob, Hendry Antonay, Baoringdao Bodo, Cole Alexander, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, S Lalhrezuala, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Laishram Singh, Marcelo Pereira

Odisha vs Chennaiyin FC team news: Chennaiyin FC squad

Karanjit Singh, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Vishal Kaith, Aqib Nawab, Balaji Ganesan, Deepak Tangri, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Remi, Abhijit Sarkar, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul, Memo Moura, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Germanpreet Singh, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manuel Lanzarote, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

