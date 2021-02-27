Odisha Vs East Bengal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, ISL Live

As the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) is heading to a close, the next fixture in the league is Odisha vs East Bengal. The match is slated to be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday, February 27, with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the Odisha vs East Bengal live stream, prediction, team news and other match details.

Also Read East Bengal And Odisha Look To End Season On A High

Odisha vs East Bengal prediction and preview for ISL

Although a win for either side will not alter their league positions, both teams will be looking to end the season on a positive note after an unimpressive season so far. In the ISL table, Odisha find themselves rock-bottom with only nine points after 19 games. Meanwhile, debutants East Bengal have 17 points after 19 games.

Odisha have had a miserable season so far as they are on a 10-match winless run. They lost their last league game 6-1 to Mumbai City FC, which is also the biggest margin of defeat this season. The juggernauts have just managed to win one game this season with that win coming against Kerala Blasters, who have also struggled to find form.

Also Read Odisha Vs Mumbai City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Preview

On the other hand, East Bengal have had a relatively better season after a poor start to the campaign. The primary concern for Robbie Fowler's men has been scoring goals as they have just managed 17 all season, which is the joint lowest alongside Chennaiyin FC. Despite their lack of goals, we expect East Bengal to beat Odisha 2-1.

Indian Super League: Odisha vs East Bengal team news

Odisha's interim coach Gerry Peyton will have all his players available for selection after Shubham Sarangi and Manuel Onwu return from suspension. Meanwhile, East Bengal will be without Scott Neville and Raju Gaikwad as both players were suspended. However, Jacques Maghoma and Daniel Fox are likely to return to the starting line-up after serving their suspensions.

Also Read NorthEast United Inch Closer To Playoffs After Win Over East Bengal

Where to watch Odisha vs East Bengal live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Odisha vs East Bengal live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Also Read East Bengal Face Hyderabad In Must-win Game

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.