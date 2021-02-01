Odisha Vs Jamshedpur Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, ISL Live

Odisha FC take on FC Jamshedpur in their 14th match of the ongoing Hero Indian Super League on Monday. The match is slated to be played at the Goa Medical College stadium in Bambolim and is set to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Odisha vs Jamshedpur live stream, playing 11, team news among other details of this ISL encounter.

8th ranked Jamshedpur FC are set to lock horns against Odisha FC on Monday as the hosts are currently at the bottom of the ISL points table. With both teams coming into the match without a win, they will be desperate for a victory and look to walk away with three crucial points at the end of this encounter.

Also Read Koeman Angry After Leaking Of Messi Contract

Odisha vs Jamshedpur Team news

Odisha FC have signed Brad Inman who is likely to feature for them against Jamshedpur. However, Stuart Baxter will be unavailable to call upon Cole Alexander as he picked up a fourth yellow card in Odisha's last outing and remains unavailable for this tie. Jamshedpur FC on the other hand will have a fully fit squad available at Owen Coyle's disposal. Peter Hartley has served his suspension in the last game and is now in contention to feature against the bottom-ranked team in ISL. They will also depend upon Seiminlen Doungel and Farukh Choudhary to deliver and help them get their second win of the season.

Also Read Mesut Ozil Comically Buys Piers Morgan-imprinted 'Toilet Rolls' Before Leaving Arsenal

How to watch Odisha vs Jamshedpur live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Odisha vs Jamshedpur live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Also Read Lionel Messi Has Netted 21 Free-kick Goals In Past Five Seasons, Most In Europe

Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur Predicted Playing 11

Odisha FC- Arshdeep Singh, Gaurav Bora, Vinit Rai, Hendry Antonay, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Brad Inman, Diego Mauricio, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu

Also Read Premier League Results & Highlights: Man City Defeat Sheffield, Liverpool Hammer West Ham

Jamshedpur FC- Rehenesh TP, Stephen Eze, Peter Harley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alex Lima, Narender Gehlot, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Farukh Choudhary, Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis,

Odisha vs Jamshedpur Prediction

Both these teams have been poor in their recent outings and have struggled to find the back of the net. However, Odisha FC have one of the worst defensive records in the ongoing ISL season and looks likely to concede on Monday. We expect Jamshedpur FC to rely on Nerijus Valskis among other stars to get a goal and walk away with a narrow win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Odisha FC 0-1 Jamshedpur