Odisha Vs Mumbai City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Preview

Odisha FC are set to play Mumbai City FC in their next Indian Super League clash on Wednesday. The match is slated to be played at the Goa Medical College Stadium on February 24 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Odisha vs Mumbai City live stream, playing 11, and other details of this ISL clash.

Both teams last played against each other in December last year where Mumbai City emerged victorious and went on to register a comfortable win in their first meeting of the season. Mumbai City FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche converted a 30th minutes penalty kick to hand the Islanders the lead in the first half with Rowlin Borges doubling the advantage at the brink of halftime. Heading into the second half with a 2-goal cushion, Sergio Lobera's men managed to keep their opponents at bay and ended the match with a clean sheet. Mumbai City FC who have already confirmed their ISL semi-final qualification will aim to get back to winnings ways on Wednesday.

Also Read OFC Vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

Odisha vs Mumbai City Team News: Predicted Playing 11

Odisha FC- Arshdeep Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Rakesh Pradhan, Steven Taylor, Cole Alexander, Kamalpreet Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Bradden Inman, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio,

Also Read Romelu Lukaku Describes His Love For Solskjaer, Heaps Praise On Marcus Rashford

Mumbai City FC- Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Hernan Santana, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Cy Goddard, Jackichand Singh, Adam Le Fondre.

Where to watch Odisha vs Mumbai City live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Odisha vs Mumbai City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Also Read Robert Lewandowski Surpasses Raul To Become Third-highest Scorer In Champions League

Odisha vs Mumbai City Prediction

While Odisha FC will look to stop the islanders from pulling off a double over them, Mumbai City will aim to replicate a result similar to their previous meeting. However, the Islanders have been inconsistent in their recent performances and will have to sort out their issues heading into its game. We predict the match to be a thrilling encounter and expect Mumbai City FC to register a comfortable win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Also Read Champions League Results: Bayern Humiliate Lazio, Giroud's Strike Leaves Atletico Hapless

Prediction: Odisha FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC