Odisha Vs NorthEast United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Preview

Odisha FC will be desperate to get their first win in the Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 when they take on NorthEast United, who suffered their first loss of the season last time out after losing 0-1 to Jamshedpur FC. Odisha FC, after having lost five matches and drawn one sit at the bottom of the table. On the other hand, NorthEast United FC will be aiming to bounce back after their unbeaten run came to an end. The match will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa behind closed doors.

Here's a look at the Odisha vs NorthEast United team news, Odisha vs NorthEast United live stream details and our prediction for the crunch game.

Based on the recent form of the two sides our Odisha vs NorthEast United prediction is a win for the Highlanders against an inconsistent Odisha FC.

How to watch Odisha vs NorthEast United live? Odisha vs NorthEast United live stream

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi) in India. The Odisha vs NorthEast United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Odisha vs NorthEast United team news

Odisha FC goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh suffered a concussion during their game against Mumbai City and hasn't been involved ever since. The Odisha FC side will also be without Marcelinho and Diawandou Diagne who aren't fully fit. Their opponents NorthEast United have no known injury concerns.

Odisha vs NorthEast United team news - Probable playing XIs

Odisha FC - Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, George D'Souza; Vinit Rai, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

NorthEast United - Gurmeet Singh; Provat Lakra, Benjamin Lambot, Mashoor Shereef, Gurjinder Kumar; Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Britto PM, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado; Kwesi Appiah

Hero ISL Standings

1 MUMBAI CITY FC - 16 points (GD - 8)

2 ATK MOHUN BAGAN - 16 points (GD - 5)

3 BENGALURU FC - 12 points (GD - 3)

4 NORTHEAST UNITED FC - 10 points (GD - 2)

5 JAMSHEDPUR FC - 10 points (GD - 1)

6 HYDERABAD FC - 9 points (GD - 0)

7 FC GOA - 8 points (GD - 0)

8 CHENNAIYIN FC - 8 points (GD - 0)

9 KERALA BLASTERS FC - 3 points (GD - minus 5)

10 SC EAST BENGAL - 2 points (GD - minus 8)

11 ODISHA FC - 1 point (GD - minus 6)

Image Credits: ISL Media