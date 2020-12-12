OFC Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL 2020-21 Match Preview

Odisha FC take on FC Goa in a mouth-watering game that awaits us tonight in the Hero Indian Super League. The 25th match of the ISL is scheduled to take place at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim and kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, December 12. Have a look at our OFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, OFC vs FCG match prediction, and other details of the game.

Both the teams have not unlocked their full potential yet. They have failed to play their best football this season and struggled to gather points. Odisha FC currently sit second last on the table with only a single point to their name. FC Goa, on the other hand, has done slightly, better managing 5 points off 4 games with 1 win and two draws. The Goa-based team walk into the match as the 7th ranked team on the ISL table.

OFC vs FCG Dream11 team (Squads to choose from)

FC Goa- Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Sarineo Fernandes, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Lenny Rodrigues, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo

Odisha FC- Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

OFC vs FCG playing 11 (predicted)

FC Goa- Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo

Odisha FC- Kamaljit Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, George Ricardo D'souza, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Nandha Kumar, Marcelinho, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio

OFC vs FCG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: - Kamaljit Singh

Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Steven Taylor

Midfielders: Jorge Ortiz, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Cole Alexander, Marcelinho

Attackers: Igor Angulo, Diego Mauricio

OFC vs FCG Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Igor Angulo

Vice-Captain- Diego Mauricio

OFC vs FCG match prediction

We predict a 1-1 draw in tonight's Indian Super League fixture as both the teams will cancel each other out to deny their opponents a win.

Note: The above OFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction OFC vs FCG Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OFC vs FCG Dream11 Team and OFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.