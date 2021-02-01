OFC Vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

Odisha FC lock horns against FC Jamshedpur in their next Hero Indian Super League clash on Monday. The match is slated to be played at the Goa Medical College Stadium in Bambolim and is set to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at OFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and top picks among other match details.

Odisha FC will walk into the match following a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC. The hosts of this game have failed to register a single win in their last four games, playing out 3 draws alongside a narrow 1-2 loss to Chennaiyin FC. Stuart Baxter's men have just one win in the league this season, playing out five draws and suffering seven losses as they sit at the bottom of the table. With just 8 points from 13 games, Odisha FC are ranked 11th in the ISL standings and will be aiming to get back to winning ways on Monday.

Also Read Mesut Ozil Comically Buys Piers Morgan-imprinted 'Toilet Rolls' Before Leaving Arsenal

Jamshedpur FC are slotted 8th on the Indian Super League table as the visitors have managed to register three wins, six draws, and have lost 5 matches this season. With 15 games from 13 points, Owen Coyle's men walk into the match following two consecutive draws against Hyderabad and Kerala Blasters FC. They will be hoping to convert those draws into wins and a match against the lowest-ranked team provides them with a perfect opportunity to get three crucial points.

OFC vs JFC Playing 11

Odisha FC- Arshdeep Singh, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Jacob Tratt, Brad Inman, Vinit Rai, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio

Also Read Mo Salah Becomes First Liverpool Star To Hit 20-goal Mark Across 4 Seasons Since Ian Rush

Jamshedpur FC- Rehenesh TP, Narender Gehlot, Peter Harley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Farukh Choudhary, Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis

OFC vs JFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Rehenesh TP

Defenders- Peter Harley, Steven Taylor, Stephen Eze

Midfielders- Vinit Rai, Alex Lima, Brad Inman, Aitor Monroy, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Strikers- Nerijus Valskis, Diego Mauricio

Also Read Lionel Messi Has Netted 21 Free-kick Goals In Past Five Seasons, Most In Europe

OFC vs JFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Diego Mauricio or Nerijus Valskis

Vice-Captain- Aitor Monroy or Jerry Mawihmingthanga

OFC vs JFC Match Prediction

Both teams played out a 4-goal thriller during their last meeting in November 2020. With the match ending in a 2-2 draw, Odisha will be happy to replicate that result and play out another draw while Jamshedpur FC will aim to convert the stalemate into a win and grab all three points. We expect Jamshedpur FC to take advantage of Odisha's shaky defence and walk away with the win in this game.

Also Read Premier League Results & Highlights: Man City Defeat Sheffield, Liverpool Hammer West Ham

Prediction: Odisha FC 0-1 Jamshedpur

Note: The above OFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction, OFC vs JFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OFC vs JFC Dream11 Team and OFC vs JFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.