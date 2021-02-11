OFC Vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC square off against each other in their upcoming Indian Super League clash on Thursday. The match is set to be played at the Fatorda Stadium on February 11 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the OFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this ISL clash.

Odisha FC start the match following a 1-4 thrashing at the hands of Mohun Bagan in the previous ISL outing. The loss to the Kolkata outfit was their 9th loss of the season as Gerry Peyton's men walk into this match against Kerala Blasters as the bottom-most ranked team on the table. The Kalinga Warriors have registered only 1 win from 15 games with 8 points against their tally and will be hoping to record their second win of the season.

Also Read Ancelotti's Composed Reaction To Everton's Winner During Intense 5-4 Clash Vs Spurs: WATCH

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are slotted 10th in the league table with the south Indian side recording 15 points from 16 games. Kibu Vicuna's side suffered from a narrow defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC in their last outing and will now have to win every match they play in order to remain in contention for the playoffs. With three crucial points up for grabs, Kerala Blasters will relish the opportunity to play a lower-ranked opposition and bounce back to winning ways on Thursday.

OFC vs KBFC Playing 11

Odisha FC- Arshdeep Singh, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Rakesh Pradhan, Mohammed Sajid Dhot, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Laishram Premjit Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio

Also Read Mourinho Comments After His Spurs Side Are Defeated 5-4 By Everton In FA Cup

Kerala Blasters- Albino Gomes, Bakary Kone, Sandeep Singh, Denechandra Meetei, Costa Nhamoinesu, Juande, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez, Jordan Murray

OFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Albino Gomes

Defenders- Steven Taylor, Bakary Kone, Jacob Tratt, Costa Nhamoinesu,

Midfielders- Vicente Gomez, Vinit Rai, Rahul KP, Cole Alexander

Strikers- Diego Mauricio, Jordan Murray

Also Read Al Ahly Vs Palmeiras Live Stream, Team News, Club World Cup 3rd Place Playoff Preview

OFC vs KBFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Diego Mauricio or Rahul KP

Vice-Captain- Jordan Murray or Cole Alexander

OFC vs KBFC Match Prediction

Both teams played out a six-goal thriller during their last ISL meeting in January earlier this year. Kerala Blasters went on to register a massive 2-4 victory during their first ISL encounter of the season against Odisha FC and will be hoping to replicate a similar goal line on Thursday. Given Odisha FC’s poor form, we expect Kerala Blasters to register a routine win and walk away with three points at the end of this match.

Also Read Copa Del Rey: Sevilla Beats Barcelona In Messi's 900th Game

Prediction: Odisha FC 0-2 Kerala Blasters

Note: The above OFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction, OFC vs KBFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team and OFC vs KBFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.