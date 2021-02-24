OFC Vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

Match 105 of the Indian Super League group stages sees Odisha FC squaring off against Mumbai City FC on Wednesday. The match is slated to be played at the Goa Medical College Stadium on February 24 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the OFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and top picks among other match details.

OFC vs MCFC live: OFC vs MCFC Dream11 match preview

Odisha FC start the match following a humiliating 3-1 loss to FC Goa in their latest ISL outing. They have been one of the worst-performing teams in the ongoing ISL season occupying the last spot while registering only a single win from 18 games so far. With just 9 points in hand, Robbie Fowler's men are winless in their last nine games and trail 10th-placed Kerala Blasters FC by a massive eight points as they aim to bridge the gap by securing three points against their opponents on Wednesday.

Mumbai City FC on the other hand walk into the game as the second-ranked team on the ISL table as the Islanders have managed to record 10 wins, four draws and as many losses this season. With 34 points from 18 games, Sergio Lobera's men will walk into the game following two back-to-back defeats against Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC. With the ISL considering a team's head to head record in case of a tie, the Mumbai outfit can still end the league stages as the top-ranked team but will have to record wins in both of their remaining games to do so.

OFC vs MCFC Playing 11

Odisha FC- Arshdeep Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Rakesh Pradhan, Steven Taylor, Cole Alexander, Kamalpreet Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Bradden Inman, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio,

Mumbai City FC- Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Hernan Santana, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Cy Goddard, Jackichand Singh, Adam Le Fondre.

OFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Amrinder Singh

Defenders- Steven Taylor, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rakesh Pradhan, Mourtada Fall

Midfielders- Ahmed Jahouh, Cole Alexander, Rowllin Borges, Bradden Inman

Strikers- Diego Mauricio, Adam Le Fondre.

OFC vs MCFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Adam Le Fondre or Cole Alexander

Vice-Captain- Diego Mauricio or Rowllin Borges

OFC vs MCFC Match Prediction

We expect Mumbai City FC to shrug off their poor form and register a routine victory and pocket three points at the end of the 90 minutes on Wednesday.

Prediction: Odisha FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC

Note: The above OFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction, OFC vs MCFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team and OFC vs MCFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.