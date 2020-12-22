OFC Vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero Indian Super League Preview

A winless Odisha FC will take on NorthEast United at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, December 22 at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at our OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction, OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team and the probable OFC vs NEUFC playing 11.

OFC vs NEUFC live: OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction and preview

Odisha FC are at the bottom of the table with just a solitary point. On the other hand, NorthEast United FC are winless in their last three games. Stuart Baxter will hope his team finds its form soon. Odisha have scored the joint-lowest goals (3) and created the least number of chances (42) in the ISL. Based on the recent run of form, our OFC vs NEUFC match prediction is that the Highlanders will pick up all three points against a struggling Odisha FC.

OFC vs NEUFC live: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United Head-to-Head

Of the previous encounters between the two clubs, Odisha FC and NorthEast United have won one each. The last time the two sides met, the game ended in a 2-1 win for Odisha FC.

OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction: Probable OFC vs NEUFC playing 11

Odisha FC probable 11 - Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, George D'Souza; Vinit Rai, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

NorthEast United probable 11 - Gurmeet Singh; Provat Lakra, Benjamin Lambot, Mashoor Shereef, Gurjinder Kumar; Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Britto PM, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado; Kwesi Appiah

OFC vs NEUFC live: Top picks for OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team

OFC vs NEUFC live: Odisha FC top picks

Diego Maurício

Jacob Tratt

OFC vs NEUFC live: NorthEast United top picks

Khassa Camara

Luis Machado

OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction: OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Gurmeet Singh

Defenders - Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar

Midfielders - Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Khassa Camara (VC), Federico Gallego

Forwards - Diego Maurício, Luis Machado (C)

Note: The above OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction, OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team and OFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: ISL Media