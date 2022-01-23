Offside Or Onside? Man Utd's Late Strike Against West Ham Sparks Massive Controversy

Manchester United on Saturday defeated West Ham United 1-0 to climb up to 4th spot on the Premier League points table. Marcus Rashford's goal deep into stoppage time was enough for Red Devils to seal three points. The hammers (West Ham) had almost secured points at Old Trafford against Ralf Ragnick's team only to be denied by last kick of the game. However, the goal had sparked a major controversy with Edinson Cavani being in the centre of this.

Manchester United vs West Ham: VAR controversy over Edinson Cavani assist to Marcus Rashford

The player involved in Marcus Rashford's goal were substitutes Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani. Martial played the ball to Cavani who delivered a perfect who crossed for Rashford to provide the finishing touch. However, Cavani looked like to be off side position which sparked a major controversy.

Manchester United vs West Ham: Match highlights

West Ham United made a positive start to the match before Manchester United took charge. The Red Devils could have taken the early lead in the match through talismanic striker Cristiano Ronaldo, but, the Portuguese star fell short by inches while trying to get on the end of fellow countrymen Bruno Fernandes' cross. Manchester United had an appeal turned down for penalty with Portuguese international coming together with Kurt Zouma.

At the start of the second half, Fred almost gave the lead to Manchester United but his shot was saved by Alphonse Areola, who was making his Premier League debut for West Ham. With the match going towards stalemate Manchester United brought in Rashford, Cavani, and Martial in search of a winner who could give them all three points at home.

The Hammers went closest in the closing stages of the match as Tomas Soucek headed agonisingly wide and David de Gea pushed a deflected cross past the post. When it looked like the points will be shared by both teams, Rashford ensure that Manchester United had all the three points to their name by tapping in the ball n the net from close range. The VAR checked a potential offside against Cavani in the build-up to the goal but ultimately the goal stood.