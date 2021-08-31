Old Unseen Video Of 'drunk' Messi Celebrating With Barcelona Teammates Goes Viral; Watch

In a video going viral on social media, legendary footballer Lionel Messi can be seen celebrating Barcelona’s 2009 UEFA Champions League trophy win allegedly in a drunk state. After a club-record 35 trophies with Barcelona, including 10 La Liga titles, 7 Copa del Rey titles, and 4 UEFA Champions Leagues, Messi decided to join PSG this summer.

Messi joined the French club after spending more than 20 years of his football career with FC Barcelona. In the 2009 UEFA Champions League final, Barcelona won 2-0 against Manchester United, courtesy of Messi’s brilliant header. The team celebrated the triumph with a much-deserved after-season party.

FC Barcelona won the treble in the 2008-2009 season

While Messi constantly displayed his superhuman skills on the field during the match against Manchester United, he was definitely a human while celebrating with the team after the win. In the decade-old celebration footage that is going viral, Messi can be seen in a drunk state, allegedly.

The video shows a 'drunk' Lionel Messi getting help from his teammates and stumbling around the open-top bus. He then joins his teammates on the stage, who laugh and joke around with him after seeing him in a drunk state. Messi then takes the microphone and speaks to the crowd. While speaking to the Barca fans, Messi said, “You wanted a treble? Well, here’s the treble! Next year, we will continue and we will win everything! We will celebrate again! Thank you very much for everything! Long Live Barca! Long Live Catalunya”.

Unseen video of Messi drunk after winning Champion League with Neymar, Iniesta and Xavi pic.twitter.com/w7h6XuuLll — MzBarca (@MzBarca1) August 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the video resurfaced online as Messi made his debut for PSG in their Ligue 1 match against Reims on August 29. Messi made his appearance on the pitch in the 66th minute as a substitute for former Barca teammate Neymar. Kylian Mbappe was the star of the night as he scored both of the PSG goals.

However, it was the legendary Messi making his first appearance for PSG that grabbed all the headlines. Coming on in the 66th minute, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner was the most fouled player on the pitch. PSG currently stand at the top of the Ligue 1 points table with four wins in four matches and will face Clermont Foot 63 next.

Focusing on the debut of Leo Messi! 🔍 pic.twitter.com/mq0vDU7w1i — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 31, 2021

