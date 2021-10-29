Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Addresses Paul Pogba’s ‘fake News’ Claims After Reported Fallout

In a scintillating Premier League clash, Liverpool hammered Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford. The Reds were in top form as their counterparts just could not stop the Reds from bombarding the United defence with attack after attack. The pressure on United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now increased as he has been unable to deliver the results that are being demanded by the fans and the board. There were reports that midfielder Paul Pogba, who received a red card shortly after coming on, had a falling out with the United boss but the French forward denied those claims.

Solskjaer has responded to Pogba's social media remarks against the falling out at a recent pre-match press conference via MUTV saying, "We expect to be criticised, hands up, the performance wasn't good enough, we don't expect, we can't accept when lies are made up. Paul Pogba told me what he put up on his social media. I'm as focused as ever. The dressing room is together. We have an environment of loads of respect for each other. When you come in for criticism you come into the trenches with your teammates, that's the reaction."

Pogba has under a year left on his contract with the Red Devils and there has been a lot of speculation on his future at Old Trafford. A report by The Sun said that the French midfielder apologised to his teammates but did not speak to manager Solskjaer and put talks of a new contract on hold following the match. However, Pogba has refuted those very claims, calling the reports fake and saying, "Big lies to make headlines."

Solskjaer's job to put the players in the right frame of mind

The Manchester United manager then addressed the 5-0 loss and how he expects to bounce back from it and he said that the team has had a good week in training and they need a reaction. He added that it is his duty to put the players in the correct mindset. "I've been through some very bad moments. I'll always give it a good shot and fight back. We've had a good week on the training field. We need a reaction. It is my job as well to put the players in the right frame of mind." said Ole at a press conference via MUTV.

