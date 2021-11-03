Ole Gunnar Solskjær Compares Cristiano Ronaldo With Chicago Bulls Legend Michael Jordan

Manchester United failed to register their 150th win on Tuesday night after their away match against Atalanta ended in a 2-2 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo once again came to the rescue of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed team scoring an equaliser in stoppage-time in each half and denying Atalanta the victory. The draw still keeps Manchester United top of Group F in the Champions League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo's on-field performance drawing a comparison with legendary NBA player.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compares Cristiano Ronaldo to Michael Jordan

Following the 2-2 draw against Atalanta, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared Cristiano Ronaldo to NBA and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. During the time Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan guided the team to six NBA Championship titles in the 1990s. Solskjaer in his statement said, "We all have our roles and responsibilities. Cristiano is a leader in the group, but that's what he does: he scores goals. We're not happy conceding two goals. Both of them are very, very fine margins. The first one I think should be off, the second one is a centimetre onside, probably. He's maybe offside last season, it's fine margins. But he does provide those moments.

He further said, "I'm sure Chicago Bulls didn't mind having Michael Jordan either. Sometimes the teams have the players they have and that's why they are at Man United and why they are champions at Chicago Bulls, you come up with those moments. Cristiano is getting better and better for us, he's feeling better. He's not had a proper pre-season, now he's getting better and better and he's feeling up to speed now."

Recap of Manchester United vs Atalanta match

The match started with Atalanta taking the lead with Slovenian forward Josip Ilicic scoring the goal in the 12th minute of the match to put the host on front foot. However United got an equaliser just before the end of the first time with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 126th United goal, matching the tally of current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has for United. Duvan Zapata doubled Atalanta's lead in the 55th-minute after the goal was assessed for offside by VAR but was given after a lengthy check. As the game reached to its climax it looked like United will face yet another defeat only to be saved by Cristiano Ronaldo's injury-time winning goal making the score 2-2 and earning a point for themselves.