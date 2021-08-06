Solskjaer Confident Paul Pogba Will Remain At Manchester United After 'positive Talks'

Manchester United are gearing up for the new season and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be pleased with how things have gone so far. Manchester United have made a few important first-team signings and the red devils will be raring to go when they begin their domestic campaign at home to Leeds United on August 14.

United have signed experienced goal-keeper Tom Heaton on a free transfer from Aston Villa and then snapped up England international Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The club have also agreed to terms with Raphael Varane whose move to Old Trafford is all but done.

Speaking to the media ahead of his club-friendly against Everton, Ole spoke on the red devils' further acquisitions. "Transfer-wise, we've done our business early. Varane hasn't done his medical yet, but that should be OK. I'm very pleased with what we've done. Anything from now is a bonus," he said.

Paul Pogba transfer news

The Manchester United manager also provided an update on Paul Pogba, who will be out for contract next summer and is reportedly a target for Paris Saint-Germain. "I hope every player thinks this is the place to be to win trophies. When you sign for Manchester United, you have to rise to the challenge. Paul Pogba has come back and he's fresh and he's always such a positive boy. The talks I've had with him have all been positive." Solskjaer concluded sounding confident that Paul Pogba will remain at the club.

Twenty-five Manchester United players present at the training camp

Manchester United were without a few players in their latest training session. Among the absentees were Dean Henderson (down with COVID-19), Alex Telles (ankle injury), Marcus Rashford (shoulder surgery), Jadon Sancho (scheduled to join next week), Amad and Eric Bailly (away representing the country at the Olympics), Edinson Cavani (not yet returned post Copa America) and Raphael Varane (yet to complete medical).

Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams on the other hand, are likely to complete loan deal moves while Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Andreas Pereira and Diogo Dalot's future seem uncertain.

Manchester United squad for the start of the season (Current roster):

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton, Lee Grant

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane (medical pending), Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Brandon Williams, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles

Midfielders: Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Fred, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, James Garner, Andreas Pereira

Forwards: Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Daniel James, Amad, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Elanga

Image credits: AP